Meet Nigerian star Cashcode: Collabo with Trio Mio, unique sound & making Kenya home

Kenya is a melting pot of diverse cultural influences with the same reflecting in its vibrant entertainment scene.

Among those who have made Kenya their home is Nigerian rising star Cashcode whose unique sound bridges the gap between his West African roots and Kenya.

Born Anthony Osita Ihebia, in Imo State, Nigeria Cashcode curved a niche for himself in Kenya's thriving entertainment industry.

His talent as a song writer, singer, and rapper comes to life in his works which transcend many genres including Hip-Hop, Afro Pop, and Afrobeat!

With consistent hard work, cultural competence and fluency, Cashcode is taking the scene by storm, one song after another while also teaming up with Kenyan stars.

Collabo with Trio Mio

His latest collaboration with Kenyan rap sensation Trio Mio is among the highlights of his career even as he pursues success away from home.

Dubbed Backa, the track is inspired by the singer's everyday experiences and the thrill of his dynamic lifestyle.

It captures his bold musical experiemntation, the Nigerian flair and Kenyan rhythm, packed with energy and creativity.

Trio Mio's signature voice, flow and lyrical prowess laced with perfect rhymes add flavour to a great piece of art that is testament to their skill, talent and mastery of their trade.

The fiery energy of the two young stars blend perfecltly into a versatile sound in which each artist's unique approach to music stands out in perfect harmony.

Backa captures his bold musical experimentation, the Nigerian flair and Kenyan rhythm, packed with energy and creativity.

He has blended perfectly in the Kenyan entertainment scene while still maintaining his identity and has evolved in the rapidly changing entertainment scene with his music reflecting this evolution and the cultures he interacts with.

Inspired by Kenyan icons

Initially drawn to the Nigerian tune, he embraced the Kenyan rhythm that allowed him to bridge his fan bases and create a signature cross-cultural sound which he describes as “balanced and universal.”

Cash Code blends the international experience of authentic Nigerian flair with a unique Kenyan touch and the result is a hybrid musical experience that captivates audiences both in East and West Africa.