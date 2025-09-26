The Kenyan music landscape keeps evolving with releases that capture daily life, from coastal vibes to urban struggles.
This week's drops include collaborations and projects blending Afropop, hip hop, and R&B, connecting with listeners through familiar themes and rhythms.
Watendawili - 'Aus Nyamombasa'
Watendawili presents 'Aus Nyamombasa', an Afropop track from their album En Route, released in November 2024.
Recently, Watendawili collaborated with Vijana Barubaru on 'Amanda' in August 2025 and featured on tracks like 'Beba' with Xenia Manasseh in June 2025, expanding their reach in East African music circles.
IYKYK - Okello Max, GRK
Okello Max teams up with GRK for 'IYKYK', a lyric video release that bridges Kenyan R&B with South Indian and British elements.
This follows Okello Max's album 'Healing', launched in July 2025, which spans 15 songs blending Dholuo traditions with modern production.
Collaborators on the album include Watendawili, Breeder LW, Vijana Baru Baru, Christin Bella, and Mordecai Dexx, aiming for broader African appeal.
Elisha Elai ft Scar Mkadinali - 'Mboka'
Elisha Elai features Scar Mkadinali on 'Mboka', with the official music video drawing from urban experiences.
The song comes from his mixtape Kijana Ya Randiga, released in July 2025, containing 13 tracks.
The project focuses on youth challenges, faith, and city realities. Elisha Elai recently discussed the mixtape on television, sharing insights into its creation.
Kusah ft. Khaligraph Jones - 'Feelings'
Kusah collaborates with Khaligraph Jones on 'Feelings', an R&B-infused track from Kusah's EP 'Bumbuli Boy', released on September 25, 2025.
The EP includes six songs recorded in a village setting, emphasising themes of community and collaboratiion.
Kusah has dropped multiple singles from the project, such as 'Kwa Heshima' and 'Matamu', while Khaligraph Jones released his album 'The Book of Jones 1st Chapter' in April 2025.
Rekles - 'Mi ndo najua (Story Book Riddim)'
Rekles highlights 'Me Ndo Najua (Story Book Riddim)' as a key track from his five-song EP 'RHRN', (Right Here Right Now) released on September 13, 2025.
The EP also features 'SOTA', 'Zamani' with Odi wa Murang'a and Nelly the Goon, 'Blanda', and another untitled piece, rooted in gengetone with street narratives.
WAZIM - 'Hood Boyz'
Hood Boyz, the trio of Papa Nyosto, Mana Vevo, and Fame Stano, deliver the music video to 'Wazim'.
The song stems from their EP 'ZIGO', released in August 2025, blending arbantone and urban styles.
Recently, the group collaborated on tracks like 'Nipe Dance' with Ziggy Madudu in 2025, maintaining their focus on high-energy performances.
These tracks show how Kenyan artists mix heritage with fresh ideas, providing soundtracks for everyday moments across the country.