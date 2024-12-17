Jeridah Andayi - My children have hearing problem

Kenyan media personality Jeridah Andayi has once again captured the attention of her fans with a hilarious video featuring her children.

The mother of three, who recently relocated to the UK, took to social media to share her light-hearted frustrations with her kids, offering a humorous look at the everyday realities of motherhood.

Things you didn't know about Jeridah Andayi's children

In the video, Jeridah opens up about the things that still leave her in awe about her children, particularly their 'selfishness'. She describes them as always focused on their own needs, with little regard for her own.

I will tell you about my children. The three of them. My children are the most selfish persons ever. It's always about them, what they want. They don't exactly care whether its in my best interest if it is in their interest then it's fine. Thatls what really matters to them. Wanataka wanataka na ni yao.

Jeridah continued her light-hearted rant, revealing another amusing trait of her children: their tendency to only call when they need something.

When they go somewhere and leave me at home, they never call me. The only time they’ll call is if they need something. They’ll text me 100 times or call to say, 'Mum, we need this,' but never just to say, 'How are you, Mum?

Hearing problem

The TV personality shared another humorous observation about her children – their 'hearing problem'. "I think I need to take them to the doctor," she joked.

Another thing about my children, they have a hearing problem. I think I need to take them to the doctor They won't hear if I just talk normally like please do this, but when I shout they will hear and run and do whatever they were supposed to.

Despite the playful complaints, the video reveals the close and loving relationship Jeridah shares with her children. Fans were quick to notice the warm chemistry between the mother and her daughters, and many described Jeridah as the 'typical African mother' – dramatic!