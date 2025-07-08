Joyce Gituro gives classic mum reaction to son's new hairstyle [Video]

Former Radio personality Joyce Gituro delivered a classic mum reaction recently, leaving her son Jakes Nyanjom and his colleague Chunky Love in stitches after seeing his brand new braided hairstyle for the first time.

The hilarious moment, captured on video, shows the son video-calling his mother to unveil his fresh look, only to be met with a firm, albeit loving, disapproval.

The video opens with the son, sporting freshly done cornrows on the sides and top, alongside a friend in the HomeBoyz radio studio.

With a mischievous grin, he initiates a video call to his mother, Joyce Gituro. As soon as she appears on screen, her expression is priceless a mix of surprise, bewilderment, and slight exasperation.

"Nimeinya nywele" (I've cut my hair), Jakes said, teasingly implying he's shaved it off.



Joyce's immediate response, delivered with a mix of resignation and a hint of amusement, is "Afadhali ukue umenyoa usikuwe umeshuka."

(It's better you've shaved it than if you've plaited). She then repeats, "I'm saying, afadhali ukue umenyoa usikuwe umeshuka," Clearly indicating her preference for a shorter, traditional cut over the new style.

The son then turns to show his mother the side of his head, proudly displaying the intricate braided patterns.

Joyce's reaction escalates as she spots them. "Nisikuone kwangu na hizo nywele!" (Don't let me see you at my house with that hair!), she declares, making her disapproval crystal clear while trying to suppress a smile.

Despite her playful threats and visible shock, it's evident that the interaction is all in good fun. Her son and his friend burst into laughter throughout the call, clearly enjoying their mother's candid and relatable reaction.

Joyce Gituro and her son Jakes Nyanjom