Larry Madowo cheekily seeks help as Kenyan lady follows up on her bold marriage proposal

Renowned journalist Larry Madowo has sought the advice of netizens after a 24-year-old woman followed up on a marriage proposal she made to the journalist a few months ago.

The woman identified as Bonareri first reached out to Madowo in October 2024 via email.

Wasting no words, the lady in question shot her shot in an email whose screenshot the journalist shared online.

Good day Larry, No wasting words, I am twenty four years old, Kenyan and want you to marry me. Everything will be explained later.

Follow-up on marriage proposal

Madowo simply laughed it off but unknown to him, the lady was serious and followed up on the proposal.

She wrote a follow up email referencing her request and seeking clarity from Madowo after failing to get a response.

The journalist shared the screenshot of the email on Instagram, seeking the advice of his followers.

“Reference is made to the below email. You didn’t give a yes or no answer,” the email read.

Netizens react to bold marriage proposal

Netizens reacted to the screenshot with some jokingly volunteering to help the journalist get the required number of cows to pay for the lady’s bride price.

“Accept the offer, Larry. I will donate 10 cows for the nyombo and be your best man. We need you off the shelves,” former Law Society of Kenya President Nelso Havi joked.

Cirumuriuki: A consistent queen 😂😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥

Davidmuriithi: @edithkimani Something is amiss here.... 👀

alex_mwakideu: Larry owa Bonareri. Everything will be explained later 😂😂

jackie_nerea: You'd better say yes before she deals with you the traditional way.