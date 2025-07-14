Lesson Kenyans must learn before next general election – Kwambox

Media personality and podcaster Sheila Kwamboka, popularly known as Kwambox, has opened up about her experience covering Kenya’s post-election violence in 2007-2008 and shared her thoughts on the country’s continued reliance on individuals over systems in the electoral process.

Speaking on Iko Nini podcast, she called on Kenyans to rethink their expectations around elections, warning that the nation could be repeating historical mistakes if it fails to prioritise structural reforms over individual personalities.

A brush with death during the 2007 post-election violence

Kwambox, who was a journalist at the time of the 2007 elections, revealed that she nearly lost her life multiple times while covering the chaos that erupted after the disputed presidential poll.

The violence, which left over 1,100 people dead and hundreds of thousands displaced, remains one of Kenya’s darkest moments.

For those who don’t know, I covered the news, and I almost died three times bringing the stories. One thing that I found as we were covering the news, getting towards the election, was that people were… there was no one who was ready to lose.

Former Kiss 100 presenter Kwambox

She noted that this unwillingness to accept electoral defeat created an atmosphere of tension, mistrust, and eventually violence.

The flawed reliance on individuals over institutions

Reflecting on the country’s political culture, Kwambox pointed out that Kenya has continued to place excessive hope in individual leaders rather than building resilient institutions.



She argued that this trend leaves the electoral system vulnerable to manipulation and deepens divisions among citizens.

With this new team, I think the fact that we even bank on individuals, for me, sounds like a flaw in the system, right?

Her comments mirror the growing public discourse around the need for Kenya to strengthen electoral systems from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to the judiciary, so that outcomes are respected regardless of who is declared the winner.

Former Kiss 100 presenter Kwambox

Learning from others: The power of AI in fighting corruption

Kwambox also pointed to innovative ways that other regions are tackling issues that have long plagued governance in Africa.

She cited a state in Nigeria that has begun using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to eliminate ghost workers from its public payroll a major step in addressing systemic corruption.

One of the biggest challenges for sub-Saharan Africa, which I don’t like using that word, but just so that you understand, the area has been plagued by corruption, right? And the corruption is endemic, meaning it’s been systemised.

Her point was that Kenya too should be leaning into technology and systemic solutions instead of relying on promises from a select few individuals.

Former Kiss 100 presenter Kwambox

A shift in celebrity engagement with politics