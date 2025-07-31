Loving through memory - How Miss Wanjey respects Baba Talisha’s late wife

Content creator Faustine Baba Talisha is known not just for his parenting content, but also for his journey as a widower who found love again after the death of his first wife, Milka, in 2020.

His new partner, Miss Wanjey, real name Stella Walda, recently opened up about their relationship during a Q&A session on Instagram, where she addressed sensitive topics including how they met, her relationship with Talisha, and how she views Milka’s lasting presence in their lives.

Wanjey revealed that she met Baba Talisha at an event she organised called Sunday Hangout, which took place months after Milka’s passing.

That meeting marked the beginning of their bond, which eventually led to a blended family and the birth of their first child together seven months ago.

When asked how she feels about her husband frequently mentioning his late wife, Wanjey gave a clear and respectful response.

That’s Talisha’s mum, and she will always be part of who they are. I am Talisha’s bonus mum, and she deserves both of us.

Her statement reflects a practical and mature approach to blended family dynamics one where the memory of a loved one is not erased, but acknowledged with dignity.

Wanjey’s position as a stepmother whom she refers to as a bonus mum, comes with its own challenges, but she appears to navigate them with openness and empathy.

Miss Wanjey doesn’t try to replace Milka, nor does she ask her husband to stop talking about her. Instead, she respects the role Milka played in shaping the life she has now chosen to be part of.

Despite suggestions from fans that she and Baba Talisha should try for another child, especially a girl, Wanjey was direct in her response:

“Hapana. Mungu abariki wengine sasa” [No. Let God bless others as well].

She emphasised her personal decision to not have more children, and her comfort in expressing that choice without pressure from societal expectations.

Wanjey also shared a bit of her philosophy on marriage, noting that while she doesn’t consider herself an expert, patience and emotional intelligence are essential.

These two qualities seem to be guiding principles in how she handles both her relationship and her role in a family shaped by loss.