Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his iconic role as Theo Huxtable on the groundbreaking sitcom 'The Cosby Show', has died.
The actor tragically drowned on July 20, 2025, while on a family vacation in Costa Rica.
According to local authorities, Warner was caught in a strong current while swimming off Cocles Beach in the Limon province. His death was confirmed to be caused by asphyxia due to drowning.
Warner is survived by his wife and young daughter, whom he kept out of the public spotlight throughout his career. He was 54.
Breakthrough as Theo Huxtable
Born on August 18, 1970, in Jersey City, New Jersey, Warner began acting at a young age and rose to stardom at just 14 when he was cast as the teenage son of Cliff and Clair Huxtable on 'The Cosby Show'.
Airing from 1984 to 1992, the show became one of the most influential sitcoms in American television history, praised for its positive representation of African-American family life.
Warner’s portrayal of Theo, a sometimes mischievous but good-hearted teen, earned him critical acclaim and widespread popularity. In 1986, he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
Beyond the Huxtables
While 'The Cosby Show' made him a household name, Warner went on to build a diverse and impactful career spanning four decades.
He starred alongside Eddie Griffin in the UPN sitcom Malcolm & Eddie (1996–2000), where he played the straight-laced Malcolm McGee opposite Griffin’s wild Eddie.
Warner also appeared in numerous other television productions, including:
Reed Between the Lines (2011–2015), as Dr Alex Reed
Suits (2016–2018), as Julius Rowe
The Resident (2018–2024), where he played Dr AJ Austin, a role that brought him new acclaim for his dramatic range
Sons of Anarchy and American Crime Story in guest and supporting roles
Voice roles in animated shows such as The Magic School Bus and The Cleaner
Accomplished musician and poet
In addition to acting, Warner was a gifted poet and musician. He released multiple spoken word and jazz-fusion albums, blending soulful bass lines with lyrical introspection.
In 2015, he won a Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for his collaboration on Jesus Children with Robert Glasper and Lalah Hathaway.
He also fronted the band Miles Long and was known for his passionate live performances, often weaving poetry and social commentary into his sets.