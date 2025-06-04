Marya shares emotional toll the stroke has taken on her young family

Musician Marya, widely known for her hit song 'Chokoza', is currently recovering at home after suffering a stroke nearly two weeks ago.

The singer, who has been a prominent figure in Kenya’s music industry , was recently discharged from hospital and has begun intensive therapy.

An update from the singer

Marya took to social media to share a heartfelt update on her condition, accompanied by photos with her two children.

One image showed her resting on a couch, while another captured her holding her youngest child, with her eldest son standing beside her. The singer revealed the emotional toll the stroke has taken on her family, especially her children.

“My oldest son is in shock,” she wrote, giving fans a glimpse into the emotional struggles behind her physical recovery.

What caused the stroke?

Singer Avril, a close friend and fellow artist, revealed that Marya’s stroke was caused by a blood clot that limited oxygen flow to her brain.



This medical emergency left part of her body paralysed, forcing her to rely on intensive physiotherapy.

She suffered a stroke caused by a blood clot that limited oxygen flow to the brain. She has since been discharged and is continuing her recovery at home.



Physiotherapy is ongoing twice a day, and although the left side of her body is still unresponsive, we remain hopeful and encouraged by her strength.

Appeal for support

Following her hospital discharge, Marya’s family has launched a public appeal for financial assistance to help cover her growing medical expenses.



According to a poster shared online, the funds will go toward daily care, physiotherapy sessions, and other essential needs to help her regain her motor skills.

Support Marya in her stroke recovery. Because of your continued support in prayer, donation, and financial assistance, she continues to get better every day.

Avril’s message of hope

Avril, who has stood by Marya throughout her ordeal , urged Kenyans and fans to continue showing love and support in any way possible.

“Please continue to support and reach out to her personally as you’re able,” she said. “Every call, message, prayer, or visit goes a long way. Thank you once again for standing with her. Let’s keep that love going.”