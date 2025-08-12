MC Fullstop’s life remembered through his children's eyes as he is laid to rest

Kenya’s reggae community bid an emotional farewell to MC Fullstop, born John Maina, on August 1, following a long battle with illness that had seen him in and out of hospital for years.

The celebrated hype man, renowned for his impeccable skills behind the microphone at reggae events, was laid to rest at Lang’ata Cemetery in an emotional ceremony attended by family, friends, reggae lovers and industry colleagues.

MC Fullstop’s funeral became more than just a final goodbye; it was a heartfelt celebration of a man who not only lit up stages but also deeply touched the lives of those closest to him. His children’s tributes revealed the personal side of a public figure admired by many.

A father beyond the spotlight

His eldest son, Andy, delivered an emotional tribute, describing his father as his guide, protector and teacher.



Struggling to hold back tears, Andy painted a portrait of a man whose strength went far beyond his physical presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tribute to my father John Maina MC Fullstop. My father MC Fullstop was more than just my old man he was my guide, my protector and my bigger teacher. He was strong not just in body but in spirit and he faced life’s challenges with courage and determination. He taught me the value of hard work, the importance of resilience and how to manoeuvre the ups and downs with wisdom and grace,” Andy said.

The late MC Fullstop's son Andie

He went on to speak of the lessons his father instilled in him, lessons that will guide him for the rest of his life.

Through his words and actions, he taught me that strength is not just about never failing but about rising every time you are knocked down. I will never forget his love, his laugh, his advice, his reasoning and the love he gave me. Even though you are no longer here in flesh, the lesson you taught me will guide me for the rest of my life.

ADVERTISEMENT

A home filled with laughter and music

While MC Fullstop was a familiar face to reggae fans across the country, to his children, he was the foundation of their home.

Michael Maina, one of his younger children, also took to the podium, speaking while being comforted by his aunt and sister, Sheba. His words reflected the joy and warmth his father brought into their lives.

“Dad, you were a hero even before holding that microphone. You have been the man who held our hands, wiped our tears, and made us laugh. When we saw you on the stage, we saw another side of you. You are a gift, not just a gift of music but of making people feel alive. To the world, you were an entertainer; to us, you were home,” Michael shared.

The late MC Fullstop's children Mike and Sheba and their aunt

ADVERTISEMENT

He also reflected on his father’s philosophy on life, saying, “You taught us that life is not just about surviving but living. You taught us that a man’s legacy is the lives he touched. We will miss your voice, your laughter, and even how you would turn an ordinary day into a celebration. Rest now, Dad. The stage is quiet, but the music plays on in our hearts forever.”

Celebrated by the reggae fraternity

MC Fullstop was a towering figure in Kenya’s reggae scene, captivating audiences with his vibrant energy and flawless delivery. From the smallest gatherings to the largest concerts, his presence elevated events, making him a sought-after master of ceremonies.

At the funeral, fellow reggae artists, DJs and industry players joined fans in remembering not just his stage talent but also his generosity and humility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many recalled how he encouraged upcoming talent and gave freely of his time to nurture the next generation of reggae entertainers.