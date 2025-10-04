Prison time, supervised release & fine: Diddy’s sentence after high-profile trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to more than four years in prison along with a hefty fine following his conviction on two prostitution related offenses.

The disgraced rapper was present at the Manhattan courthouse where the District Court Judge Arun Subramanian read the sentence after a nearly two-month sex abuse and racketeering trial that ended with a conviction of two counts of transporting former girlfriends for prostitution and acquittal on the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Prior to his sentence being read, the fallen hip-hop mogul addressed the judge pleading for mercy an offering profound apology for his actions.

"I’ve been humbled and broken to my core," Diddy stated, with his six adult children also pleading for a lenient sentence, telling the judge that Diddy has since transformed into a better person.

ADVERTISEMENT

American rapper and entrepreneur Sean Love 'Diddy' Combs

What prosecutors wanted

The high-profile prosecution of Diddy captured the attention of the world with victims, former associates and witnesses giving testimonies that lifted the lid on what went on behind the glamour and fame.

A jury convicted him of two counts of transporting former girlfriends for prostitution and acquitted him of the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

ADVERTISEMENT

For his actions and crimes, the prosecution wanted a prison sentence of more than 11 years while the defence wanted a sentence of 14 months which is almost equal to the time that he has already served, having been in custody since September 2024.

What Diddy got

The jury hearing the case convicted the rapper of two lesser counts of transporting former girlfriends for prostitution and acquitted him of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

He was consequently sentenced to 50 months behind bars, with U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian also ordering five years of supervised release once he leaves prison.

Diddy will however not spend 50 months in prison as he has been in custody since September 2024 and will get credit for the time already served behind bars.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapper was also fined $500,000.

His attorneys indicated that they would appeal the sentence, hinting at another legal battle to save their high-profile client.

Attorney Gloria Allred welcomed the sentence, noting that Diddy “has to pay the price for what he did”, adding that the sentence the rapper’s victims may also be happy with the sentence.

“I think they’ll be happy he’ll be in prison for a number of years.”

Diddy’s reaction during sentencing

ADVERTISEMENT

Focus was on Diddy as Judge Arun Subramanian read the sentence with the rapper looking at the judge then down while coming to terms with the verdict.

He shook his head severally including when the judge talked about the impact that Cassie Ventura had in the case.

Sean "Diddy" Combs.REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Once the sentence was read, Diddy turned to his family and tapped his heart while assuring his children and mother of his love.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love you, I’m sorry…I’ll be OK,” he said while gathering his papers.