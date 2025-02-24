Did Mic Cheque podcast cross the line? Fans react to Kasmuel McOure episode

The Mic Cheque Podcast has come under fire from netizens and fans following an episode featuring Kasmuel McOure.

The episode, titled ‘Ebang hagongi Ebang asigonge’, is hosted by Chaxy, Mwas, and Mariah.

However, the choice of guest has sparked heated reactions, with some fans and even scheduled guests opting to distance themselves from the show.

Dennis Ombachi cancels re-appearance

Renowned chef and former rugby player Dennis Ombachi was among those who took issue with the podcast's guest. Expressing his discontent, Ombachi announced that he would not be making his scheduled reappearance on the show.

Let’s go easy on the intolerance, respect free speech and separate the show from the hosts. Hapa hakuna tofauti na podcast zina sanitize ule mwizi but this has its own TA so me personally as a matter of principle I am pulling out of my next appearance. You’ll get mad views though, a win is a win I guess!

Mixed reactions from netizens

The episode has sparked divided opinions, with some defending the podcast’s decision to host McOure, while others have criticised it harshly.

One section of netizens supported the show’s commitment to free speech and open dialogue.

True, the guest is controversial, but podcasts are for open dialogue. Freedom of speech means hearing all sides—even if we disagree. Respect to Mic Cheque for keeping it real.

However, others were disappointed, arguing that the podcast was prioritising sensationalism over meaningful conversations. One critic expressed their displeasure, stating:

I was starting to enjoy this guys podcasts until now. Hata kama mmekosa guests, heri mkae hapo muongelee vile watu hushuta usiku than ku invite traitors who are supporting this rogue govt.

Hypocrisy accusations

The backlash intensified as fans pointed out what they saw as hypocrisy from the hosts. Some recalled how Mariah and Mwas previously walked out of an episode featuring controversial content creator Andrew Kibe but chose to sit through McOure’s appearance.

Mariah and Mwas walked out of Kibe’s eps because they don’t agree with his actions and words....but they are sitting through a traitor’s episode, someone who has been a disgrace to the cause, just because he can speak eloquent English and wear a suit......anyway, podcast si yangu.

Concerns about sensationalism

Some netizens criticised the podcast for seemingly prioritising controversy over organic content growth.

They argued that while the episode might generate high viewership numbers, it could cost the podcast its core audience in the long run.

Sio lazima mcreate content na sensationalism. Your show has worked organically to get to where it is. Meaning that you have an everyday normal audience, and majority will not Love this…. Mtapata new viewership but not loyal ones.

Another comment echoed similar concerns, suggesting that the podcast’s decision to feature McOure was a betrayal of its audience’s trust.

You have decided to diversify content by mixing it with a little treacherous flavour. Nkt. We cannot do anything about the mainstream cause wako kwa pockets za gava alafu you do this? Wth did you expect?

Support for the guest’s right to speak

Amidst the backlash, there were also voices advocating for McOure’s right to be heard , arguing that criticism against him was unfair and unwarranted.

People are harsh and hypocritical on this boy for nothing. No one can even tell where the ‘Gen Z movement’ is or doing, but y’all wanted Kasmuel to just stick around and wait for another maandamano.