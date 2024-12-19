Rumours have been swirling across social media platforms, alleging that Kenyan comedian Terence Creative has been unfaithful to his wife, Milly Chebby.

The unverified claims were shared on Instagram by blogger Mark Christian, who reported that some netizens had exposed the comedian for repeatedly cheating on his wife.

Mark Christian further alleged that Milly Chebby was aware of her husband’s alleged infidelity and had even confronted the women involved. However, no concrete evidence has been provided to substantiate these claims.

Rish Kamunge clarifies relationship with Terence

As the rumour mill continued to churn, influencer Rish Kamunge became entangled in the controversy when some online users accused her of being one of the women linked to Terence Creative.

Addressing the allegations in a heartfelt statement, Rish strongly refuted the claims, insisting that she has never even met the comedian.

For the last few days, I’ve been trending because of rumours that I am dating Terence Creative. One thing I want to say is that I’ve never met him. In fact, meeting him in real life would be a dream come true.

Rish also addressed accusations about a supposed encounter in Dubai, where rumours suggested she was selling furniture while meeting the comedian.

I've heard story ya Dubai, that when I was there he was also there. That I was selling furnuture. I have never sold furniture in Dubai. But I have been taking people to Dubai to work. I have never seen Terence. I have never seen his beautiful wife Milly and I would really love to meet them

She urged those spreading the rumours to consider the impact on families. “There is a family involved here. I don’t have a family myself; I’m single unless someone wants to take me. If anyone has proof—like a picture of us together—kindly share it. Stop ruining people’s homes,” she added.

Milly Chebby reacts to the allegations

Milly Chebby, Terence Creative’s wife, has addressed the allegations with grace and humour. Taking to TikTok, Milly posted a video where she lip-synched and danced to a popular Kalenjin song. In the caption, she dismissed the rumours as 'fake tea'.

What are they saying? Don’t ever be joyous in drinking fake tea. Anyway, look for a Kalenjin to translate this song for you.

This is not the first time she has laughed off rumours about her husband, choosing to focus on positivity.

@millychebby Ati wanasema nini?Musiwahi furahi kunywa fake tea Anyway look for a kalenjin to translate this song for you ♬ original sound - MC Ingo Ingo Taitab Nandi 🎤🔥

While Milly and Rish have both responded to the allegations, Terence Creative has remained silent. He has not issued any statements or comments regarding the rumours, which first gained traction weeks ago when blogger Njambi invited fans to share gossip about the couple.

The ongoing rumours have divided fans and followers. From Milly's comment section, some netizens have criticised those spreading the unverified claims, pointing out the lack of evidence and the potential harm to the couple’s family.