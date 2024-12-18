Nana Owiti gets candid about life in first interview after split from King Kaka [Video]

In her first interview following her separation from rapper King Kaka, Nana Owiti reflected on a rollercoaster year.

Speaking with warmth, candour, and a touch of humour, she shared insights into how she's navigating this transitional period in her life.

When asked how she’s doing, Nana didn’t sugarcoat her response.

“We’re hanging in there, you know,” she said, revealing the resilience it takes to keep moving forward amid personal challenges.

Reflecting on the year 2024, Nana described it as “one of the most difficult and also the best years.”

She summed up the year as a blend of good and bad times, adding that she has been trying to keep a balance.

“Balance is an illusion. The more you chase it, the more it evades you. So, I just always say, do the best you can whenever you can,” she said.

Nana attributed her resilience to her faith, explaining that her spiritual belief has provided clarity and grace during challenging times.

She expressed gratitude for the strength and support she has drawn from her faith, which has been a significant source of stability as she navigates this new chapter of her life.

Watch Nana Owiti's interview below:

When asked to define 2024 with a song, Nana confidently chose DJ Khaled’s "All I Do Is Win", embodying her determination to find victories even in adversity.

When the discussion turned to Kenyan music, Nana's enthusiasm was evident as she talked about her favourite tracks of the year.

She praised Anguka Nayo, a song that gained widespread popularity and even became a celebratory anthem for the Junior Starlets who bowed out of the U-17 Women's World Cup by beating Mexico.

While admitting she isn’t much of a dancer herself, Nana shared with humour that although she struggles to dance to the hit, she remains a passionate supporter.

2024 also saw Nana trend on social media, a first for her, but not in a way she appreciated.

“You guys made it viral for me,” she said with mock reproach, laughing as she reflected on how the social media commentary put her in the spotlight.

“I’ve never trended in Kenya, and I did for the wrong reasons. I don’t like it. You guys are bad!” she quipped.