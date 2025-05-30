Comedian and digital content creator Nasra has spoken about how she has become more financially disciplined after learning to say no to people who constantly ask for urgent help.

On Thursday, 29th May 2025, the 30-year-old shared a series of posts on her Instagram Story explaining how she has mastered saying no—and how her fans can learn to do so too.

Learning to say no

Nasra, who rose to fame as a stand-up comedian on the Churchill Show, has been vocal about the importance of financial stability and the need to say no to toxic lending.

A toxic giver ni mtu anapeana hadi the last coin akonayo yeye abaki bila just so they can make you happy and pleased with them.

[A toxic giver is someone who gives away even their last coin, leaving themselves with nothing, just to make you happy and gain your approval].

As a public figure, Nasra says it was previously hard for her to turn down urgent money requests from friends, as it would be seen as shameful.



She claims that the guilt of saying no is slowly fading away, and as a result, she has been able to save more.

Budgeting and splitting bills

She also shared that her multi-millionaire mentor has taught her that splitting bills at restaurants is another way of saving money, and she is putting the tip into practice.

She advised her fans that once on a date, you should learn to split bills, or the planner of the date should pay for it entirely.

I operate on a budget, and your meal was not on my budget,

Cultural pressure and financial wisdom

The self-proclaimed ‘creative genius’ and chef, known for her creativity, wrote that as someone coming from a Somali culture, where people are fond of lending and naturally generous, it’s the financially stable ones who learn to say no.

According to her, many people live comfortable lives rather than luxurious ones because they lack true financial discipline.

The cost of living beyond means

She explains that without proper budgeting, saving, and conscious spending habits, some people end up maintaining a lifestyle that appears stable on the surface but is actually unsustainable.

Adding to her sentiments, Nasra told her followers that every time someone asks for money, they should turn them down, then save or invest the money instead.



In the long run, one can accumulate significant savings and build a stable life.

Breaking the cycle of toxic lending

Generally, the culture of money requests and toxic lending is often a way for people to keep up appearances and maintain a certain lifestyle that is, in reality, draining.

No one will say you are broke because you were a giver; it will be because you were indiscipline.

People end up living beyond their means, borrowing or giving away money they can't afford to lose, all in an effort to uphold an image that doesn’t reflect their true financial reality.