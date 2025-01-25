Netizens poke holes in Tizian’s fallout with alleged lover & the 4 accusations made

Netizens were treated to a dramatic fallout pitting TikTok star Tizian Savage against his alleged lover, Kizzy with accusations of financial exploitation, deception, infidelity and faking an accident to remain relevant flying.

It all went down for the TikTok star during a live session in which Kizzy washed their dirty linen in public, revealing little-known details of their private lives.

Kizzy accused Tizian of faking a recent bodaboda accident, insisting that it was all a big cover up for a hair transplant procedure that he underwent.

The accident is fake; Tizian had a hair transplant. If you pay attention to the video, you can tell he did not have surgery. They just cut a little of his hair, and when he takes off the bandage, there's no blood on it.

Manipulative behaviour and exploitation

She further alleged a worrying pattern of manipulative behaviour and financial exploitation, claiming that the TikToker has been seeking her assistance to finance his glamorous lifestyle.

Kizzy claimed that Tizian recently asked her for $3,000 (about Sh387,000) which he needed to have his car fixed, claiming that the Audi was in a garage for repairs.

She claimed that the TikToker onlylured her into a relationship to take advantage of her financially and only began pursuing her romantically after she gifted him money and nicknamed her “Pretty Face”.

Multiple women

According to Kizzy, the TikToker has multiple women in his life including a certain Bernice and Ann, making her the third woman in the mix and suggesting that the motivation may not have been genuine but more of a desire to exploit her financially.

There are even more in his circle that he is dating.

The relationship took a significant turn when she gifted him a ‘lion’ on TikTok. In the social media lingo, this is a virtual gift valued at substantial amount of money.

In response to the accusations, Tizian dismissed her as a liar asserting that he sees no need to explain anything.

You are a liar, a very big liar. I am not going to explain anything to you.

Nonetheless, he confirmed receiving money from her, but clarified that the amount in question only totaled Sh70,000 in two batches of Sh20,000 and Sh50,000.

With Tizian dismissing the claims of being romantically involved with multiple women, Kizzy threatened to expose everything should he fail to come clean on their relationship.

Tell the truth, or I will expose the proof of our transactions and chats.

Mixed reactions

Netizens however received the dramatic fallout with a pinch of salt with some opining that it is a scripted plot to create a buzz and push their brands across social media spaces to remain relevant in a competitive space.

Such tactics are common among some celebrities who resort to theatrics to gain relevance and dominate news before releasing their next project.