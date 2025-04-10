Former U.S First Lady Michelle Obama has opened up about stepping back from public life and the speculation that followed her decision to prioritise personal well-being.



Speaking on the ‘Work in Progress’ podcast hosted by actress Sophia Bush, Michelle reflected on the changes in her life eight years after leaving the White House.



She also opened up about why she’s been missing from key political events alongside her husband and tackling ongoing rumours of marital troubles with former President Barack Obama.

Taking control of her time

Now 61, Michelle Obama shared that this phase of her life has given her the space to make deliberate choices about how she spends her time.



With her daughters Malia and Sasha now adults, the former First Lady said she no longer feels obligated to fill her calendar for the sake of others.

I now have the opportunity to control my own calendar. I could have made a lot of these decisions years ago, but I didn’t give myself that freedom.

Michelle admitted that, like many mothers, she sometimes used her children’s needs as an excuse to avoid doing things for herself. With that excuse now gone, she’s learning how to make decisions purely based on her own needs and interests.

“I chose to do what was best for me, not what I had to do, not what I thought other people wanted me to do,” she shared, recalling a recent situation where she opted out of a public commitment.

Sparking speculation with her absence

Her absence from several high-profile events has drawn public attention and fuelled rumours about the state of her marriage. Notably, she did not attend former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral in January, where Barack Obama was present without her.



She also announced she would not be attending Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration — a decision some interpreted as a sign of a deeper personal issue.

However, Michelle, who has been married to Obama for over 33 years was clear that her decision to sit out these events had nothing to do with marital problems.