Kenyan media personality Oga Obinna has publicly advised his friend, YouTuber 2mbili, to consider seeking spiritual deliverance following a series of unfortunate incidents in his life.

Obinna shared his concerns via a TikTok video, stating that although the two are not on speaking terms, he genuinely wishes to see 2mbili happy and free from calamities.

Obinna’s concerns for 2mbili’s well-being

Obinna highlighted the numerous challenges 2mbili has faced, describing them as potentially stemming from a 'demonic' influence.

Reflecting on their past friendship, Obinna shared that the two were once close collaborators and even built several projects together. However, their relationship grew strained over time due to undisclosed issues.

"I have been observing him for a while," Obinna said. "There was a time when 2mbili was my personal person, and we built a lot of things together. I tried to guide him here and there, but eventually, I decided to step back and focus on other things."

Despite their differences, Obinna noted that their lives still intersect indirectly as he has employed 2mbili’s girlfriend, Jackie Ogaga.

String of misfortunes

Obinna’s advice to 2mbili was clear: seek spiritual help. "I seriously recommend you get some spiritual engagement," he said. "Whether it’s through prayer, fasting, or any other capacity, something needs to change." He added that his suggestion comes from a place of concern, given the troubling patterns he has observed in 2mbili’s life.

Obinna outlined several incidents that prompted his concerns. Most recently, 2mbili was involved in a car accident while driving Stivo Simple Boy’s stylist to the singer’s event in Kisii.

Prior to that, he experienced issues with his vehicle after leaving Machakos with his girlfriend following Bolo Bespoke’s traditional wedding.

Obinna also recounted an incident during Eric Omondi’s brother Fred’s funeral, where 2mbili’s car troubles caused delays. These recurring misfortunes, he believes, point to a deeper issue that needs urgent attention.

There is an evil, demonic spirit that is surrounding you and it's always constantly putting you in problems. You constantly have problems that are unnecessary... When we used to work together I sued to have a lot of problems.

Is 2mbili reckless?

While Obinna acknowledged the possibility of carelessness contributing to 2mbili’s troubles, he stressed the need for a change in approach.

You need to do something about it. Something has to give. I don't know what it is but prayer would be a nice place to start and fasting. Then also take other people to pray for you.



Change your friends, maybe, I don't know. He is just there, and he will sleep wherever darkness finds him. You are a father, and your kids need you. This recklessness and careless you are doing, no!

Obinna emphasised that his advice comes from a place of genuine concern, despite their strained relationship. "The reason I’m addressing this publicly is because we are not cool right now. We don’t talk because of an issue that happened about a week ago," he explained.