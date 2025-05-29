Photos: Inside Juma Jux & Priscilla's star-studded wedding reception in Dar es Salaam

Juma Jux's recent wedding reception in Dar es Salaam for his union with Nigerian partner, Priscilla, was a star-studded affair that drew guests from across the African continent.

The event, which followed their wedding held in Nigeria, was not just a celebration of love but also a vibrant display of fashion and style, with celebrities stepping out in their finest attire.

Among the notable attendees were Kenyan personalities such as Bahati and his wife Diana Marua, Mzazi Willy Tuva, and Claudia Naisabwa, all of whom graced the occasion.

The red carpet was alight with dazzling ensembles. One striking moment captured Nahreel and Aika Navy Kenzo , exuding glamour in their black formal wear.

Aika, in particular, was seen being interviewed, showcasing a stunning long-sleeved, embellished black gown with a corseted bodice, while Nahreel donned a sophisticated black suit with a unique patterned scarf.

The groomsmen were impeccably coordinated in white double-breasted suits paired with dark brown trousers and ties, radiating a refined and cohesive look.

Also present was Diamond Platnumz, who made a striking appearance in a shimmering white suit and a crystal-embellished hooded headpiece, paired with distinctive heart-shaped sunglasses.

Adding to the star power, singer Zuchu, was captured looking resplendent in an elaborately embellished gown with a plunging neckline, featuring a mix of gold, silver, and black patterns.

The collective fashion display at Juma Jux and Priscilla's wedding reception undoubtedly added another layer of grandeur to an already memorable celebration, solidifying its status as a significant social event within the African entertainment scene.

