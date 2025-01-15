PHOTOS: Radio Jambo’s Lion Deh bids farewell to son Master Lion-man

Radio Jambo presenter Lion Deh laid his young son, Master Lion-man, to rest on January 11, 2025, at their ancestral home in Eshiongo village, Khwisero, Kakamega County.



The emotional burial ceremony was attended by friends, relatives, and colleagues who came together to support the grieving family.

In an emotional message during the service, Lion Deh thanked everyone for their prayers and support.

Thank you for your comforting messages and prayers as my family and I try to accept the will of God.

Tragic accident at home

The tragedy unfolded when Master Lion-man was playing in the family’s living room. The young boy fell off a sofa, hitting his head and suffering a critical injury. Lion revealed that the incident began with the boy convulsing immediately after the fall.

The family acted swiftly, rushing him to a nearby medical facility where a CT scan revealed internal bleeding in his brain. Doctors recommended emergency surgery to alleviate the bleeding, which lasted three hours.

A glimmer of hope

Following the surgery, the family held onto hope as doctors reported the procedure was successful. Lion recounted, “He was rushed for a three-hour surgery, which was successful.”

However, complications arose as the injury led to significant brain swelling. The young boy’s condition deteriorated, and he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Condition worsens

Despite the medical team's efforts, the swelling in the boy’s brain was severe. Lion shared the heartbreaking update.

Due to the nature of the injury, the brain had suffered and started swelling. Medics hoped the swelling would stop, but it was too severe.

Eventually, the doctors declared Master Lion-man clinically brain-dead, and his life was sustained through machines.