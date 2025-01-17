Pierra Makena to make continental history in upcoming Australian gig

Kenya’s DJ Pierra Makena is set to achieve a remarkable milestone as she becomes the first African DJ and artist to perform at the main arena of the Perth Rugby Sevens in Australia.

Her performance promises to electrify the iconic ‘Kenyan Corner,’ renowned for its high-energy celebrations at rugby sevens events, featuring mostly Kenyans living in Australia.

Excitement builds for historic performance

Makena, who shared the exciting news on her Instagram page, expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm for the opportunity.

“BREAKING NEWS!! GUYS I CAN’T KEEP CALM…First African DJ & Artist to perform at the Rugby 7s main Arena in Australia.”

In addition to her main event performance, Makena will also keep fans entertained during the afterparty.

The event is expected to draw a large crowd of Kenyans from across Australia, as the Kenya Sevens rugby team, Shujaa, will also be participating in the tournament.

A trailblazing career

This milestone adds to what has been a stellar career for DJ Pierra Makena. Marking 15 years in the entertainment industry in 2024, she recently celebrated the anniversary with an online event shot at the iconic Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Makena’s journey into the world of DJing began in 2015, a time when the field was largely dominated by men.

Despite not attending a formal DJ school, she honed her skills by observing experienced DJs in clubs and quickly rose to prominence.

Her dedication and talent have made her one of Kenya’s most sought-after DJs, with international gigs including the Nigerian Entertainment Awards in New York.

Overcoming challenges

Like many trailblazers, Makena’s path to success was not without challenges. She has openly discussed facing verbal abuse and unwelcome sexual advances as she worked to carve her niche in the male-dominated industry.

Beyond DJing

In addition to her musical prowess, Makena is the visionary behind 'Park and Chill,' Africa's largest car meet-up, which has become a cultural phenomenon.