Prince Indah’s longtime producer Wuod Fibi explains absence in Migori wedding

Wuod Fibi, one of the leading Ohangla music producers and a key figure behind Prince Indah’s musical journey, has addressed his absence at the singer’s traditional wedding in Migori County.



While his relationship with the musician is well-documented, with their bond transcending the realms of music, the absence of the renowned producer at such a significant event sparked curiosity among fans and industry colleagues alike.

In a statement, Wuod Fibi opened up about the reasons behind his absence, offering insights into the personal dynamics between him and Prince Indah, as well as their mutual respect for one another’s choices.

The strong bond between Wuod Fibi and Prince Indah

Wuod Fibi, who has been instrumental in the production of many of Prince Indah’s chart-topping hits, is regarded as one of the main architects of the artist's rise to stardom.



Their working relationship is grounded in a deep mutual understanding of each other's artistry, with Fibi’s expertise helping to shape the signature sound that has made Prince Indah one of the most popular names in the Ohangla music genre.

However, their connection is not limited to their professional collaboration. The two share a personal friendship that extends beyond music.

In a gesture of friendship, Prince Indah was even honoured with the role of Wuod Fibi's best man at his own traditional wedding in Nyakach in June 2023.



Their personal and professional ties have been celebrated by fans, especially with the support they show each other at key milestones.

The wedding that stopped Migori

Prince Indah’s traditional wedding in Migori County was a major event that garnered widespread attention, drawing numerous celebrities and political figures.



The wedding was an unforgettable affair, with the presence of various high-profile individuals, including Lang’ata MP Jalang’o, Siaya Governor James Orengo, and Homabay Governor Gladys Wanga, among others.

The event was MC’d by Oga Obinna, and despite the rain, the occasion went on without a hitch, capturing the hearts of those in attendance.

However, amidst the grandeur of the celebration, Wuod Fibi’s absence was noticeable, prompting fans and observers to wonder why the producer was not present to witness his close friend’s big day.

Wuod Fibi addresses his absence

In a Facebook post addressing the speculation around his absence, Wuod Fibi took the opportunity to clarify the situation. He explained that attending Prince Indah’s traditional wedding was not a requirement, particularly since he had not received an invitation.

“Traditional wedding is not something you gate-crash on, you have to be invited to be part of it,” Wuod Fibi stated, emphasising the importance of respecting personal choices in such matters.

He further acknowledged that while his absence might have led some to question his relationship with Prince Indah, there was no ill-will or hidden agenda behind it.



“I see very many people talking about my being absent at Prince Indah's dowry ceremony. Was it a must I attend? I don't think so,” he said, dismissing any assumptions about a rift between them.

Respecting personal choices

Wuod Fibi made it clear that if Prince Indah had chosen not to invite him, it was entirely within the musician’s rights to make that decision.



The producer expressed his understanding and acceptance of the situation, reinforcing that it was a personal choice on Indah’s part. “If Evance didn't invite me, he has his own personal reasons and I don’t have a problem with that,” he added.