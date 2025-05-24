Profile of Zubeidah Kananu: Editors Guild election win, education, career & family

Standard Media Group’s Zubeidah Kananu who retained her position as the president of the Kenya Editors Guild is a star on the rise and an accomplished journalist whose remarkable journey is an inspiration to many.

The elections saw her floor Citizen TV’s Yvonne Okwara after garnering 72 votes to Okwara’s 58 with the latter conceding defeat.

The bubbly presenter joined Standard Media Group’s KTN in 2007 as an intern and has stuck with the media house for more than 17 years.

Her stint with the broadcaster has seen her rise through the ranks with her leadership prowess earning her a leadership at KEG.

This article looks at her journey from Meru, through education and her career path as well as family and the challenges she has had to overcome in her steady rise.

Humble beginnings in Meru, education & interest in journalism

Born in Meru where she spent her formative years and schooled, the eloquent presenter first set foot in Nairobi in 2002.

She attended Kaaga Primary school where she was a member of the Debate Club, sharpening her communication and presentation skills and developing an ability to articulate issues.

At Ruiri Girls where she pursued her secondary school education, Zubeidah was the chairperson of the Debates Club at form two. In this role, she collected news and read to other students and developed a keen interest in journalism.

Upon clearing high school, Zubeidah came to Nairobi where she joined Kenya School of Professional Studies (KSPS) in Parklands before heading to Shang’ Tao Media Arts College.

She was met by a friend at Tea Room where matatus from Meru terminate and settled down in the city for her education that would also lead her into a remarkable career in the media.

Revisiting her initial days in the city, the journalist recounted that she was filled with fear as a result of the many stories she had heard about the city.

“Before leaving Meru, I was scared by stories I had heard about crime, rape and all things peer pressure. I was terrified of this town! I held onto my friend’s hand all the way. I spent my first days in Nairobi in a hostel in Ngara. I was the typical village girl who stayed in the hostel,” she said in a past interview.

Her next stop was at African Nazarene University where she majored in Peace and Conflict Resolution Studies.

Marriage and family

She got hitched to the love of her life, Kevin Koome in 2009 with the union blessed with two children (a boy and a girl).

Away from the screens the journalist enjoys cooking for her family and is a proud self-taught chef who also enjoys travelling and visiting animal parks.

Finding a home at KTN & career spanning 18 years

In 2007, the award-winning journalist walked into Standard Media Group offices as an intern for a stint that was to last three months, ushering her into the world of professional journalism.

The mother of two found her footing in the media at a time when the country was reeling from the aftermath of the disputed Presidential elections of 2007.

By the time her stint was scheduled to end, Zubeidah had impressed at the station and was retained.

She was given a one-year contract which ran though 2008 and in 2009, she was confirmed as as employee of the media house, marking the beginning of an ongoing journey that is more than 17 years old.

Through sheer hard work, determination and skill, backed by experience, she has risen up through the ranks and curved a niche for herself among the country’s finest Swahili news anchors.

She has weathered several storms including waves of redundancies at the Mombasa Road-based media house.

TV shows & what keeps her going

Highlights include achieving her childhood dreams of interviewing high-profile guests including presidents, governors and other notable personalities.

Her mastery of her trade and expertise is evident in the many shows she has produced, including Jukwaa la TN, Dira ya Wiki, Kioo cha Hoja among others.

Amplifying voices of ordinary citizens using her platforms keeps her going in her push to ensure that solutions to issues affecting ordinary citizens are found.

Grieving the loss of her mother

December 2022 was a challenging time for the journalist who lost her mother, Mama Mary Halima who breathed her last at 60 years of age.