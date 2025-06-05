'Sauti ya Ground' hits the wrong note – Sabato trolled after singing clip resurfaces

Kenyan content creator Sabato Sabato, widely known for his bold criticism of musicians in Kenya and the wider East African region, has found himself at the centre of online mockery after an old video of him attempting to sing resurfaced online.

Despite his consistent and often harsh critiques of musical talent in the region, Sabato has never released any song or musical project.



The video, which has since gone viral, has led to a flurry of reactions from the same artists he has previously attacked many taking the opportunity to return the favour.

Femi One leads the comeback

Rapper Femi One, who has frequently been on the receiving end of Sabato’s critiques, was among the first celebrities to respond to the viral video.

She took a playful jab at the content creator by posting a silhouette dance video, suggesting that Sabato’s voice was now stuck in her head.

While she did not directly mention him, the implications were unmistakable, as her caption and tone hinted at a light-hearted mockery of his newfound singing career.

Khaligraph Jones delivers a heavy punch

Award-winning rapper Khaligraph Jones did not hold back in his response. Using Sabato’s own catchphrase, which he often employs when criticising others, Khaligraph served up a sarcastic comment that was both humorous and stinging.

Tangazo Maalum, Sauti ya Ground inasema Goshoree imedondoka pale kwa YouTube but iyo sio point yangu, Ni moto kama pasi si ya Kishebedu, sauti ya ground imekubali.

Producer Vince on the beat speaks out

Music producer Vince on the Beat, who has often been criticised by Sabato on his platform, also joined in the conversation.



Vince, whose name has featured in multiple critical videos on Sabato’s channel, seized the moment to air his frustrations while still offering a surprising gesture of goodwill.

“I had no business with this, but I am the most hated person on his channel, with up to 6 different videos just hating on my craft,” Vince noted.

I knew it had to be a failed artist or producer who has struggled for long, and it never worked. The bitterness inside his heart couldn't allow him to have peace seeing others win. Too much frustration can make you start hating on your fellows for no good reason.

Despite his strong words, Vince concluded with a surprisingly supportive offer.

Anyway, Big Up To My Brother Sabato, at least uko na sauti. Just try again maybe it will work but stop hating on everyone. It has zero benefits. I can still help you shape your music career because I know how much it's haunting you.

Vijana Baro Baro's Mwanaa Joins the banter

Adding to the growing list of entertainers poking fun at Sabato was Mwanaa of the group Vijana Baro Baro.

In a humorous twist, he offered a mock collaboration, likely referencing the irony of Sabato finally trying his hand at music.

His statement further fuelled the online banter and underlined how the music industry, once Sabato’s favourite target, was united in its response to the video.

Fans and netizens join the troll fest

Social media users were quick to jump into the conversation, with many trolling Sabato over his singing abilities.