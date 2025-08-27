Societal pressure Bolo Bespoke defied & how he’s choosing his own path

For many Kenyans, success is often measured by the size and grandeur of the house one builds in the village.

Yet, for celebrated fashion designer Bolo Bespoke, the story is different. Despite living a comfortable life in Nairobi and earning recognition in his craft, Bolo has resisted the societal pressure to put up a rural mansion.

The conversation began when a social media user anonymously accused Bolo of living a life of pretence.



The netizen alleged that Bolo and his wife only showcased a glamorous lifestyle online while concealing the reality of their living situation.

“The house in which Bolo Bespoke lives is a rental, yet he claims to have bought it. It is in a far-flung area in the bush somewhere past Malaa in Joska,” the user wrote, further accusing the couple of setting unrealistic standards on social media.

The claims quickly gathered attention, leading many to question whether Bolo had an upcountry home or not.

Setting the record straight

In response, Bolo addressed the matter directly, dismissing the rumours with honesty and openness.

“The hard truth, so that you can deal with it once and for all, is that I don’t have a home in the village. I don’t even have a simba,” he explained, referring to the traditional first house a Luo young man is expected to build in his parents’ compound.

He clarified that his life story is not one of privilege or hidden wealth but of resilience and survival. “I don’t have anything to hide because from where we come from, things were terrible,” he added.

A humble beginning

To counter the narrative, Bolo invited netizens into his reality by showing them his mother’s modest home in the village.

“I am from the gutters. I am only a tailor, so you need to give me a break. I am from an extremely humble background,” he said as he opened the gate to his rural home.

The tailor revealed that he built the simple house for his mother seven years ago, long before financial success came his way.

He reminded his critics that his journey to stability was far from easy. “I have not always had money. I was a cart pusher, sold chips and did many things to make life better,” he recalled.

Why he chose Nairobi over the village

When asked why he has not yet built a more permanent home upcountry, Bolo explained that his circumstances shaped his decisions. His father’s death after he completed Form Four left him with the heavy responsibility of fending for his family.

“I only made serious money two years ago, and never had the chance to build a decent house for my mum or myself,” he said.

Rather than invest in a rural mansion, he chose to secure his life in the city.



“I come here once or twice a year. I opted to get a home in Nairobi and take care of my children’s schooling. We are now here, and it is now time to build a decent home. I am a tailor, and the notion that I have lots of money is wrong,” he explained.

A matter of priorities

For Bolo, building a rural home was not an immediate priority. His focus was on raising his children in a better environment, ensuring they received quality education, and improving his own standard of living in Nairobi.

His stance challenges the traditional expectations many Kenyans face when they begin to earn money. In several cultures, there is often immense pressure to first put up a house in the village before pursuing other investments.



Yet, Bolo believes success is personal and should not be measured by societal timelines.