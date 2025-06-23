Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home

Stranger haunted by 2 years of shame finally apologises to Natalie Githinji

23 June 2025 at 8:02
Natalie revealed that this wasn’t an isolated incident and that she recently blocked a male stand-up comedian for the same mistake
Media personality Natalie Githinji
Media personality Natalie Githinji

Media personality Natalie Githinji recently shared an emotional apology she received from a stranger who had previously body-shamed her in 2023.

The apology message, which Natalie shared on her social platforms, was penned by an individual who had once left a seemingly harmless yet insensitive comment under one of her videos.

In the message, the stranger recalled writing that Natalie needed to “eat and add some weight.”

At the time, Natalie had responded wittily, saying, “I could eat on your behalf.” However, unbeknownst to the commenter, the radio presenter was quietly battling endometriosis, a painful condition that affects the uterus and can cause severe weight loss among other symptoms.

The sender of the message admitted that they were unaware of her health journey until weeks later when Natalie publicly spoke about it. From then on, guilt began to weigh heavily on them.

Recommended For You
Entertainment
2025-03-18T02:26:22+00:00

Business feud turns ugly as Kairo exposes Clement's alleged affair with his girlfriend

Khalif Kairo and his former business partner Clement Kinuthia are locked in a heated exchange of accusations, with Kairo now alleging that Clement not only cheated on his wife but also had an affair with his (Kairo’s) girlfriend. The car dealer also revealed that he is currently single, but will introduce a new lady once he resolves the issues surrounding his business.
Businessman A past image of Khalif Kairo with his ex business partner Clement Kinuthia

“Every time I come across your posts, I’m reminded of my comment, and I feel deeply ashamed and regretful,” they wrote.

Natalie Githinji

Natalie Githinji

READ ALSO: Natalie Githinji's fear after losing Jahmby Koikai, mantra keeping her strong

What followed in the apology was a sincere reflection on how words, even those not meant to harm, can have a lasting impact.

The individual recognised the ignorance in their comment and took full responsibility for the discomfort it may have caused.

“What was meant as a light joke was in hindsight, insensitive and uninformed. I now understand that our words, even when not meant to harm, can add weight to someone else’s burden,” they admitted.

They also praised Natalie for her strength and transparency in sharing her story, expressing admiration for her resilience and courage.

“You are strong, talented, and resilient and I admire the grace with which you share your story and continue to uplift others,” the message read.

READ ALSO: List of Kenyan celebrities who've disclosed battle with endometriosis

Natalie Githinji

Natalie Githinji

Natalie responds with grace

Natalie responded with warmth and understanding. “Apology accepted and sending you love wherever you are,” she wrote.

But she did not stop there. Using the opportunity to educate and encourage her followers, Natalie urged people to be kind at all times.

Always be kind to people. Everyone is battling something. Some find it easy to share, some don’t….and even if hakuna kitu mtu ana battle, still be kind,” she stated.

She further emphasised the importance of self-reflection, applauding the sender for acknowledging their mistake.

“Napenda vile alijiita kamkutano na waka agree that whatever they did was wrong,” she quipped.

NRG Radio presenter Natalie Githinji

NRG Radio presenter Natalie Githinji

READ ALSO: 4 stages of endometriosis and why it could take 10 years to be diagnosed

A subtle call-out

While Natalie welcomed the apology, she also revealed that such comments are not uncommon. She shared an incident where she blocked a male stand-up comedian who made fun of her body in the comments section.

“I recently blocked a male stand-up comedian because he body-shamed me kwa comment section…na kikacheka…nkt,” she disclosed, using humour to soften the sting of the experience.

NRG Radio presenter Natalie Githinji

NRG Radio presenter Natalie Githinji

Yet, despite the hurt, the Pulse Influencer Award Winner opted not to name the comedian, choosing instead to focus on his potential for growth.

Inspire me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.