Stranger haunted by 2 years of shame finally apologises to Natalie Githinji

Media personality Natalie Githinji recently shared an emotional apology she received from a stranger who had previously body-shamed her in 2023.

The apology message, which Natalie shared on her social platforms, was penned by an individual who had once left a seemingly harmless yet insensitive comment under one of her videos.



In the message, the stranger recalled writing that Natalie needed to “eat and add some weight.”

At the time, Natalie had responded wittily, saying, “I could eat on your behalf.” However, unbeknownst to the commenter, the radio presenter was quietly battling endometriosis, a painful condition that affects the uterus and can cause severe weight loss among other symptoms.

The sender of the message admitted that they were unaware of her health journey until weeks later when Natalie publicly spoke about it. From then on, guilt began to weigh heavily on them.

“Every time I come across your posts, I’m reminded of my comment, and I feel deeply ashamed and regretful,” they wrote.

Natalie Githinji

What followed in the apology was a sincere reflection on how words, even those not meant to harm, can have a lasting impact.



The individual recognised the ignorance in their comment and took full responsibility for the discomfort it may have caused.

“What was meant as a light joke was in hindsight, insensitive and uninformed. I now understand that our words, even when not meant to harm, can add weight to someone else’s burden,” they admitted.

They also praised Natalie for her strength and transparency in sharing her story, expressing admiration for her resilience and courage.

“You are strong, talented, and resilient and I admire the grace with which you share your story and continue to uplift others,” the message read.

Natalie Githinji

Natalie responds with grace

Natalie responded with warmth and understanding. “Apology accepted and sending you love wherever you are,” she wrote.

But she did not stop there. Using the opportunity to educate and encourage her followers, Natalie urged people to be kind at all times.

“Always be kind to people. Everyone is battling something. Some find it easy to share, some don’t….and even if hakuna kitu mtu ana battle, still be kind,” she stated.

She further emphasised the importance of self-reflection, applauding the sender for acknowledging their mistake.

“Napenda vile alijiita kamkutano na waka agree that whatever they did was wrong,” she quipped.

NRG Radio presenter Natalie Githinji

READ ALSO: 4 stages of endometriosis and why it could take 10 years to be diagnosed

A subtle call-out

While Natalie welcomed the apology, she also revealed that such comments are not uncommon. She shared an incident where she blocked a male stand-up comedian who made fun of her body in the comments section.

“I recently blocked a male stand-up comedian because he body-shamed me kwa comment section…na kikacheka…nkt,” she disclosed, using humour to soften the sting of the experience.

NRG Radio presenter Natalie Githinji