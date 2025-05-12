Tanzania gov't intervenes as Harmonize falls out with Konde Gang signee Ibraah

Konde Gang Music Worldwide, owned by Tanzanian superstar Harmonize, has officially suspended its artist, Ibrahim Abdallah Nampunga, popularly known as Ibraah, from all musical activities.

This suspension is to remain in effect until a lasting resolution is achieved in accordance with his contract and Tanzanian law.

Suspension over alleged disrespect

The label's decision stems from Ibraah's alleged actions that have been deemed disrespectful towards Harmonize, the label's CEO and founder.

In a formal statement, Konde Gang Music Worldwide announced that Ibraah is prohibited from releasing or participating in any musical endeavours as outlined in his contract.

Furthermore, he is barred from making any public statements or social media posts regarding the matter.

The label emphasised that any communication that could tarnish the label's image or defame its director and investor, Harmonize, is strictly forbidden.

BASATA's intervention

In response to the escalating situation, the National Arts Council of Tanzania (BASATA) has intervened, summoning both Harmonize and Ibraah to its offices on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 8:00 AM.

While BASATA has not disclosed specific details of the meeting's agenda, it is anticipated that the council aims to mediate and facilitate an amicable resolution between the two parties for the broader benefit of the artists, the music industry, and the nation.

A strained relationship

Ibraah's association with Konde Gang Music Worldwide began in 2020 when Harmonize introduced him as the label's first signee.

Over the years, their professional relationship has experienced both collaborative successes and tensions.

In July 2022, Ibraah expressed satisfaction with the label's management but also indicated his willingness to depart if contractual breaches occurred.

In September 2023, Ibraah released a song titled "Hapa" after a year-long hiatus, during which he hinted at facing significant challenges in his music career.

Despite Harmonize promoting the song on his Instagram account, tensions appeared to persist, culminating in the recent suspension.