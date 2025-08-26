Terence to creatives: Don’t wait until fame fades to learn these 7 money lessons

The life of a creative often looks glamorous from the outside. There are lights, fans, music, and endless applause.

Yet behind the glitter lies a stark truth that many in the industry learn the hard way, fame has an expiry date.

Kenyan comedian and content creator Terence Creative recently shared a heartfelt message under the hashtag #ChanuqaMsaani, urging artists to look beyond their prime and prepare for the future.

“I have witnessed how they treat you during your fame and hay days. I have also seen how they treat you when fame fades. My advice is simple invest in your future self,” Terence wrote.

1. Buy land, no matter how modest

One of Terence’s strongest pieces of advice is to invest in land. “Get a land build for your family hata kama ni mabati,” he advised, stressing that even the simplest start can secure one’s loved ones.

Land not only appreciates in value but also provides stability, offering creatives a tangible fallback when entertainment income dries up.

In Kenya, many legendary musicians and actors who bought property early have weathered the storm of fading fame far better than those who lived only for the moment.

2. Secure your family’s shelter

Owning a home, no matter how humble, ensures a roof over your head even when gigs are no longer coming in.



For creatives whose careers are unpredictable, shelter is not just a comfort but also protection against sudden financial storms.

It is not about extravagance but about security. A mabati house today can be expanded into a family home tomorrow. The point is to start building while the money is flowing.

3. Find a side hustle

Terence reminded artists that fame can vanish as quickly as it comes, which is why alternative income streams are crucial. “Look for a side hustle hata kama ni kuuza mayai ama njugu,” he said.

From comedians who run restaurants to musicians who venture into farming, side hustles provide steady cash flow that sustains families when the creative career slows down.

4. Save consistently

Savings are often overlooked in the pursuit of a flashy lifestyle, yet they are essential. Terence urged artists to save and prepare for the day the applause fades. “Have some cash flow, save… and also save to have an emergency fund,” he wrote.

For creatives, this means building a discipline of saving from every performance, campaign, or endorsement. Even small amounts accumulate into a financial cushion.

5. Health insurance is non-negotiable

Medical emergencies can wipe out years of earnings within weeks. Terence emphasised the need for insurance: “Have insurance ya health.”

The stories of prominent entertainers struggling to raise funds for treatment are reminders of why health insurance is not a luxury but a necessity. With cover in place, a sudden illness does not have to mean financial ruin.

6. Think about your children’s education

For parents in the industry, providing for their children’s future is a top priority. Terence urged artists to take education policies seriously, saying they are vital to shield children from the instability of show business.

A good education fund ensures that children are not forced to pause or abandon school when their parent’s income fluctuates. It is a gift of continuity and opportunity.

7. Plan for retirement today, not tomorrow

Perhaps the hardest pill to swallow is that creative careers rarely last forever. Terence’s parting words summed it up best: “Think of your retirement now while you’re making cash. This career of ours also has a shelf life, learn from those who were here before us.”

Planning for retirement does not just mean having savings but also investing in ventures that can pay dividends for decades. This foresight separates those who retire with dignity from those who struggle in silence.