Too late for flowers: Gachagua’s tribute to KK Mwenyewe sparks outrage

The sudden passing of Kenyan online comedian Zakaria Kariuki, popularly known as KK Mwenyewe, has ignited a firestorm of grief and outrage across social media, particularly directed at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

KK Mwenyewe, who tragically died on Monday night at Kiambu Level 4 Hospital, gained widespread fame in late 2022 for his uncanny and often hilarious satirical takes on Kenyan politics, frequently mimicking Gachagua's distinctive speaking style and mannerisms with immaculate precision.

While Kenyans had long hoped for a recognition of the comedian's talent by the former second in command, Gachagua's condolence message, issued only after KK Mwenyewe's death, has been met with widespread accusations of hypocrisy and opportunism.

KK Mwenyewe's ascent to social media prominence was swift and undeniable. His comedic genius lay in his ability to capture the essence of political figures, particularly Rigathi Gachagua, and present it back to the public with a humorous twist.

The comedian’s spot-on portrayals led many Kenyans to believe that an audience with the then Deputy President was inevitable.

Online rallying calls urged Gachagua to acknowledge and appreciate the talented entertainer, whose work consistently provided laughter and a unique perspective on the nation's leadership.

The narrative surrounding KK Mwenyewe's lack of official recognition is starkly contrasted with the experience of Ivy Chelimo, the young woman credited with coining the moniker "Riggy G" for the Deputy President.

Chelimo, who also rose to prominence around the same period, enjoyed a different trajectory. She was not only granted an audience with the then Deputy President but also secured a job within the Office of the Deputy President.

While Chelimo's contribution was also celebrated, the feeling among many was that KK Mwenyewe's artistic output, particularly its direct engagement with the Deputy President's persona, merited a similar acknowledgment.

In the wake of KK Mwenyewe's sudden demise, Rigathi Gachagua released a condolence message, expressing his sorrow and praising the comedian's talent.

"I have this morning woken up to the sad demise of Mr. Zachariah Kariuki alias Mr. KK Mwenyewe, a content creator per excellence and inspiration to many," Gachagua stated.

He went on to describe KK as a young, consistent, and resilient young man, used comedy to communicate simple and creative messages to all Kenyans and spoke to our hearts.

Gachagua concluded by extending his sympathies to his family and his friends and specifically condoled the creative industry on the loss of a champion whose creative eye lives with us for days to come.

However, this public outpouring of grief has been met with significant backlash. For many Kenyans, the message felt hollow, a belated acknowledgement that came only after the comedian's death.

The overwhelming sentiment on social media has been one of disappointment, with many branding the former Deputy President a hypocrite.

Social media users have expressed their disappointment," highlighting the perceived hypocrisy of acknowledging KK Mwenyewe in death when he was seemingly ignored in life.

One sentiment echoed widely was, "It's sad that you never met him to acknowledge and recognize how he was spot on in mimicking you."

Politician Alinur Mohammed's words encapsulate the prevailing sentiment: "Why recognize him on his death when you couldn't when he was alive. I remember very well how biased you were when you chose that lady over him & you could have supported both of them."

Another user lamented, "You ignored him when he was alive.. You've become an opportunist, hanging on anything for political mileage."

KK Mwenyewe (left) and Rigathi Gachagua

While the chorus of condemnation has been loud, a segment of social media users has come to Gachagua's defence, offering alternative perspectives on his perceived inaction.

Some argue that the criticism is a childish accusation. They point out that the nature of KK Mwenyewe's mimicry, while humorous, might have been perceived as body shaming Gachagua, suggesting that the comedian could have looked for a better way to imitate him.

Another defence highlighted is that "Many people attacking Riggy G forget that maybe he didn't like how the late comedian potrayed him and that's okay. After all, very few of us here would have the tolerance to cheer, acknowledge & give flowers to someone making fun of us, for whatever reason."