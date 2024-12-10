Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz has shed light on the circumstances that led to his no-show at the Furaha City Festival held at the Nairobi Polo Club last weekend, despite receiving $150,000 (approximately Sh19.4 million) for the performance.

Adherence to professional standards

Speaking about the incident, Diamond emphasised that his career policies and strict adherence to performance schedules were at the heart of the matter.

The Tanzanian star revealed that he arrived at the venue three hours before his scheduled performance, but the organisers failed to manage the event efficiently, causing delays.

Siwezi kulipwa $150,000 halafu nije kupigania kupanda stage. Nitafika kwenye ukumbi kwa wakati na kusubiri organiser wa aniombe nipande jukwaani kwa wakati uliokubaliwa. Nitakuwa naangalia saa yangu, na muda wangu wa kutumbuiza ukimalizika, nitaondoka kwenye na hela ndio ntakuwa nmeila



[I cannot be paid $150,000 and then come fight to perform on stage. I will be at the venue on time and wait for the event organiser to ask me to get to the stage at the agreed time. I will be looking at my watch, and should my performance time be exhausted, I will leave the venue, and I will not refund any money.]

Unwillingness to compete for stage time

Diamond also clarified that he does not engage in disputes with other artists or negotiate for stage time, citing his disciplined approach to music.

Sina muda wa kujadiliana na mwandaaji wa show au kupigana na wasanii ili nipewe nafasi ya kuperform. Hivyo ndivyo nidhamu yangu ya muziki ilivyo



[I don’t have time to negotiate with an event organiser or fight with artists to be allowed to perform. That’s how my music discipline is]

The star went on to address claims by Kenyan artist Willy Paul, who alleged that Diamond’s management barred him from performing at the festival. Dismissing the accusations, Diamond termed them as baseless and an attempt to gain attention.

I would be stupid to do that; how does it even make sense? Clearly, I was the headlining act. This means all other artists were going to perform, then I close the concert. So he (Willy Paul) is just trying to cook stories for clout because he is still chasing fame.



[Ningekuwa mjinga kufanya hivyo; hata ina maana gani? Ni wazi kwamba nilikuwa headliner wa show. Hii inamaanisha wasanii wengine wote walipaswa kuperform kwanza, halafu mimi nifunge show. Kwa hivyo yeye (Willy Paul) anajaribu tu kutunga hadithi kwa ajili ya kiki kwa sababu bado anatafuta umaarufu.]

Call for better organisation

Diamond criticised the event organiser for poor planning, which he said negatively impacted the event. He urged regional artists and event organisers to improve their standards to foster a better environment for performers.