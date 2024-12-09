6 great performances from Furaha City Festival [RANKED]

The Furaha City Festival had all the makings of a memorable concert just from the lineup which included Tanzanian acts - Diamond Platnumz , Zuchu and Rayvanny - as well as top Kenyan performers such as Khaligraph Jones, Femi One, Willy Pozze , Ssaru, Mejja and Kinoti.

While the headliner, Diamond, refused to perform last-minute, festivalgoers were still thrilled by electrifying performances from the rest of the lineup.

This Pulse List ranks the performances based on audience reception, artists who delivered encores, sets that included all the artist's top bangers, and how the performer owned the stage.

1. The undisputed crowd favourite, O.G. Jones

Papa Jones claims the top spot for a performance that had the crowd begging for more and more of the O.G. After delivering a high-octane set that included 'Ni Kubaya', 'Omollo', 'Mazishi', 'Rewind', 'Toa Tint', 'Kasayole', 'Leave Me Alone', 'Juu Ya Ngori', 'Tuma Kitu', 'Yes Bana', 'Ndovu Ni Kuu', 'Birthday Song' and 'Sifu Bwana'.

What he had intended as a 10-minute set turned into 30 minutes of his greatest hits thanks to two encores from the crowd.

2. Zuchu and her exceptional backup dancers

Tanzanian pop star Zuchu also delivered a memorable performance that earns her a top-two mention. Her performance kicked off with a high-energy performance of her Amapiano hit, 'Siji'.

She followed up the performance with a dance sequence that highlighted her prowess as a performer before the rest of her 20-minute set that included 'Honey', 'Antenna', 'Chapati', 'Kwi Kwi', 'Nani', and 'Utaniua'.

With intervals punctuated by electric dance moves from her back up dance crew, Zuchu's performance hit the spot for her fans in Nairobi.

3. Femi One setting the stage

As the opening act of the day, Femi One did not disappoint in setting the stage for the night's performances. True to her status as a top Kenyan femcee, Femi Uno delivered a set worthy of headlining a festival.

Her set included 'Utawezana', 'Under The Influence', 'Lip Service', and more.

4. Ssaru, the Queen of Genge

Fresh off the release of her debut EP 'The Queen Of Genge', Sylvia Ssaru owned the stage with her performance and later invited Trio Mio and Fathermoh to deliver some of their loved Gengetone hits.

Her dynamic delivery and connection with the youthful crowd highlighted her rising prominence in the Kenyan music scene.

5. Willy Paul

After a scuffle right before he ascended to the podium, Willy Pozze delivered the performance of a lifetime , backed by one of the largest dance crews witnessed all night.

Pozze started his performance with 'Kuu Kuu' followed by 'Kamati Ya Roho Chafu', 'Njiwa' and more of his well-known hits.

6. Rayvanny

Rayvanny rounds up the Pulse List of top performances at the festival, he captivated the audience with his dynamic stage presence and hit songs, setting a vibrant tone for the evening.

The Tanzanian act showcased crowd-pleasers such as 'Kwetu', 'Nitongoze', 'Huu Mwaka', 'One', 'Mbeleko', 'Mmmh', 'Kijuso', 'Tetema', 'Ngongingo', 'Gimmidat', 'Naogopa', 'Teamo', and 'Yaya'. His engaging stage presence and seamless interaction with the audience set a high bar for the evening.