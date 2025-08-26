Why Juma Jux is yet to meet his newborn son in Canada

Every father is always eager to meet their children the first moment they are born. This is even more intense for first-time fathers who long to hold their little ones and begin the journey of fatherhood.

For Tanzanian superstar Juma Jux, that moment has been delayed as he awaits travel clearance to meet his newborn son.

A new chapter for Juma Jux and Priscy

Jux and his wife Priscy recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Prince Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala, born in Canada.

The couple’s joy has been met with widespread excitement, not only from family and friends but also from fans across East Africa who flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

The news of the newborn marks a special milestone in their union, which blossomed into marriage earlier this year.

The pair held different wedding ceremonies in Tanzania and Nigeria, uniting their diverse backgrounds in grand celebrations attended by close friends and loved ones.

Delayed but determined

As much as Jux is thrilled about fatherhood, he has not yet been able to hold his son. Speaking to Tanzanian media, he revealed that travel complications had hindered his plans.

“As a parent, I have been unable to see my child on time because my visa was delayed but I am making arrangements to go and see him soon,” he said.

The singer was also absent during the delivery, making the wait even more emotional for him.



Despite this, he remains optimistic and determined to travel to Canada as soon as possible to embrace his son and begin the next stage of his journey as a father.

A baby already in the spotlight

The young Prince Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala is barely days old yet has already captured the attention of thousands online.

His parents opened an Instagram account for him shortly after his birth, and within hours, it attracted more than one hundred thousand followers with just a single post.

This reception reflects the massive influence Jux commands as one of Tanzania’s most celebrated musicians, as well as the deep admiration fans have for the couple.

A wife’s heartfelt tribute

Priscy, who shared her excitement on social media, expressed her gratitude to God, her husband, and everyone who supported them during this time.

A special thank you to God for continuous blessings. To my husband, you’re one of a kind. I wanted a special song for our baby Mkambala and in less than a week, you delivered. Thank you hubby, I love you.

She also extended her appreciation to their fans and well-wishers. “And finally, to everyone who celebrated us yesterday with your prayers, posts, messages, and calls, we say thank you.”

Her message not only underlined her joy as a new mother but also highlighted the strong bond and partnership the couple share in their marriage.

A love story across borders

Jux and Priscy’s relationship reads like a modern-day love story that was destined to unfold. The two first met in Rwanda during a business trip in 2024.

According to those close to them, Priscy initially played hard to get, but Jux’s persistence eventually won her heart. Reflecting on their relationship, Jux has often described it as destiny, a connection that felt right from the beginning.

