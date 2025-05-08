Winnie Odinga on who she gets defensive for, why Raila isn't one of them

Winnie Odinga has opened up about the emotional toll of living in a politically prominent family, revealing the personal cost of public life in a candid interview with Jeff Koinange and Patrick Igunza on Hot 96.

During the conversation, the daughter of opposition leader Raila Odinga reflected on the pressures of growing up in a family constantly under the public microscope, her thoughts on politics, and how she continues to support her father in her own way.

A life under constant scrutiny

Winnie acknowledged that her family’s name draws constant attention from both media and the public, and while she’s developed a thick skin over time, some things still hit close to home.

"At this point, you just ignore it. It depends how far they go and who they're talking about," she said. "If you're talking about my pubs, that's regular. Everybody does that. But I get a little bit sensitive when it comes to my mother or my sister… my brothers—well, that's where I feel a little bit tight."

She added that despite how uncomfortable the criticism can be, there’s often little she can do about it: "You just feel tight because you love them, but there's nothing you can do about it. You just move on."

Memories of a tumultuous childhood

Winnie spoke openly about growing up in the heart of Kenya’s political resistance, recounting intense and traumatic experiences that many Kenyans never see.

"I've seen it all. There's nothing I haven't seen," she said. "We've had protests, police at the house, shooting at the house, sleeping on the floor… I've been in morgues after protests, looking at bodies, hospitals, ERs. It's tiring."

Her vivid description laid bare the emotional and psychological toll of being raised in a home where political activism was the norm—and danger was often close.

The weight of politics

Despite her political roots, Winnie made it clear she has no current desire to seek elective office. The reason, she said, is simple exhaustion.

"You've been fighting for something your whole life and it's not changing. It's exhausting," she said. "You do all that and then you see people tweet things like, 'That family of blah blah blah…' and you're like, yeah, I'm out. I've tried my best."

Honouring legacy without losing herself

Jeff asked whether, given her father’s lifelong struggle for democracy and justice, she felt compelled to continue his mission in the public arena. Winnie’s response was thoughtful and generational.

You see, you're from that generation where it's called codependency—where you're made to feel like you have to carry the burden of people that you love.



Certainly, I don't feel his legacy should end like nothing has happened. But I'm from the generation where we've got our own thoughts, our own animus, our own desires.

Instead of stepping into politics, she has chosen a more personal form of support: "Right now, I've dedicated my life to him. I'm always with him. I take care of him and my mother. So I feel like I play my part."

A father, not just a political icon

Asked whether Raila Odinga, now 80, is still strong, Winnie laughed and pointed out how active he remains in public life.

"You tell me. You guys see him more than me," she joked. "He's everywhere. He's not hard to find. He's on the road all the time."