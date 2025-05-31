Would Trump consider pardoning P Diddy? His response & what would inform action

U.S. President Donald Trump has weighed in on the ongoing trial of rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs while responding to a question on whether he would ever consider pardoning the rapper should he be found guilty in his ongoing trial.

Trump who in 2012 stated that Diddy was a good friend of his at the time was asked by a journalist if he would ever consider pardoning the entertainment mogul and explained what would inform his actions while also shedding some light on his past relationship with the embattled rapper.

The U.S President noted that although the case has been getting a lot of coverage, he has not been following it closely and added that he hasn’t spoken to Diddy in years .

I would look at what is happening and I haven’t been watching it closely although it has been getting a lot of coverage.

What would inform President Trump's actions

Trump clarified that the facts of the matter would inform his action if and when consideration will ever be made on the rapper's case if he is found guilty.

He noted that whether someone likes him would never be a consideration as such a decision would be informed by facts and purely what is good for the country.

I would certainly look at the facts. If I feel that someone was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me wouldn’t have an impact on me.

P Diddy used to like me a lot - Trump says

Revisiting the days in his reality TV show 'The Apprentice', Trump noted that Diddy used to like him a lot.

All that changed when he ran for political office, culminating in his victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016 presidential election, defeat to Joe Biden in 2020 and a remarkable comeback to the White House in 2024 elections.

I haven’t seen him or spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot. But I think when I ran for politics that relationship busted up from what I read. He didn't tell me that but I read some little bit nasty statements in the papers all of a sudden.

Diddy is facing charges of sex-trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Inside P Diddy's trial that is at day 13

Friday, May 30 marked the 13th day of testimony in the high-profile trial of the entertainment mogul with the prosecution lining up victims who claim to have suffered physical, sexual and emotional abuse in the hands of the disgraced mogul.

His former partner Cassie Ventura, took the jury through her experience at the hands of the the 55-year-old hip-hop star, detailing years of alleged sexual abuse and violence, including what went on behind the scene in the rapper's infamous freak off parties that were filled with sex and drugs.

Day 13 saw his former assistant under the pseudonym 'Mia' take to the stand to give her testimony, alleging years of sexual abuse in what could sink the rapper.