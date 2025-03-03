Comedian Desagu’s testimony and prayer after discharge from hospital

One month after being admitted to hospital for depression and alcohol addiction, comedian and content creator Henry Desagu is back in the public eye.

On Sunday, March 2, he attended a church service at JCM Church, led by Bishop Ben Guka wa Nairobi Muthee Kiengei, where he gave a moving testimony about his struggles and recovery.

Desagu, who had taken a break from social media and comedy, expressed gratitude for the support he received during his difficult period.

He shared a heartfelt message reflecting on his journey to healing and renewed faith.

Attended JCM today where we had a great preaching on the Beautiful Gate God is opening in our life. Thank God for healing me and Bishop Ben Guka wa Nairobi Muthee Kiengei for the prayers. Thanks Mofarm JM for walking with me in this journey. I appreciate everyone for the great support

Desagu’s battle with depression and addiction

The comedian, known for his humorous takes on everyday life, had been struggling with mental health challenges that severely impacted his career.

According to his family, his struggles with depression and alcoholism led to a noticeable decline in his comedy skits, which had previously made him a household name.

During his testimony at JCM Church, Desagu opened up about how his personal battles had pushed him to seek help.

“Mimi ndo naitwa Desagu, mimi ndo kwa mtandano huwa nawambia umbedede lakini maisha ilikuwa imenipeleke Mimi ndio nikakua umbedede, nlikuwa nimegonjeka mambo ya depression lakini Mungu ni mzuri nkaenda hospitali nkatibiwa,” he shared with the congregation.

He thanked God and the people who supported him through his lowest moments, ensuring he received the care he needed.

Support from leaders and well-wishers

Desagu’s recovery journey was made possible through the efforts of well-wishers, including Gatundu North MP Elijah Njoroge Kururia, who spearheaded a fundraiser to cover his medical and rehabilitation costs.

The initiative was critical in ensuring he received the necessary treatment and support.

Additionally, businessman Elijah Njoroge, popularly known as Mofarm JM, played a crucial role in Desagu’s road to recovery.

He recognised the severity of the comedian’s condition and offered assistance, standing by him throughout his treatment.

Muthee Kiengei, who led prayers for Desagu at JCM Church, encouraged the comedian to maintain his newfound stability and make a strong comeback in his career.

Now that he is well, Desagu must use his talent to go up again. He should remain strong and continue with his purpose.

As he embarks on a fresh chapter, Desagu has expressed his determination to stay on the right path and rebuild his career.