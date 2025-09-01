Diamond teams up with Ciara for chart-topping song that is worth a listen

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz has teamed up with American singer Ciara for another infectious love anthem dubbed "Low".

The two stars infuse their unique style and influence into the masterpiece which is a smooth fusion of R&B and Afrobeat.

Ciara’s smooth vocals blend perfectly with the pulsating beats , commanding attention as she draws the audience into her artistic expression of emotions and love.

Her trademark blend of power and tenderness strike an instant connection with audiences in the project that features innovative sound design and high-energy beats.

Diamond’s versatility

ADVERTISEMENT

In the world of entertainment, versatility is key, and few embody this more than Diamond Platnumz whose star continues to shine as he takes African music to a global audience and the project with Ciara is no exception.

The Bongo superstar takes complete ownership of his part of the project, sharing the stage with Ciara in a powerful artistic chemistry.

Diamond teamed up with American superstar Ciara in another cross-continental collaboration, ‘Low’

'Low' which was released on August 30, 2025 blends elements of Afrobeat and R&B with adding flavour to it with the authentic traditional African rhythms with contemporary beats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cross-continental collaboration was well-received by diverse audiences, garnering hundreds of thousands of views and setting trends on social media platforms like YouTube.

Dancers featured in the video match the energy of the song with well-choreographed moves that do justice to the musical masterpiece.

Fashion, culture and creativity reflect in the vibrant and colourful outfits worn by those featured in the video.

Diamond Platnumz’s musical revolution

Diamond has been on a mission to take African music to global audiences with chart-topping collaborations and unique contributions to entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

He started off with emotional songs of heartbreak served in Swahili then transitioned to ballads of daily struggles overcome poverty and meet the basic needs that endeared him to audiences who could relate with the themes.

Being a master of the game, Diamond knew when the time was right to do things differently and expand his reach without losing his authenticity.

"To conquer the global market, I needed to figure out what the people want in entertainment and give it them. People want to be happy, people want to have fun." Diamond stated in a recent interview in which he reflected on his rise to the top.

ADVERTISEMENT