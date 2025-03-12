Drake collaborator Tresor speaks on new jam with Sofiya Nzau, teases Nairobi concert

Tresor is a dreamer, a storyteller, and an artist who refuses to be boxed in.

He speaks comfortably, his demeanor exuding the quiet confidence of an artist who has spent years shaping a sound that is distinctly his.

In an exclusive interview with Denis Mwangi, the singer, songwriter, and producer opened up about his latest hit, Wale Wale, his deep-rooted connection to Kenya, and the larger movement of African music taking center stage on the global scene."

The Story Behind Wale Wale

If you’ve heard Wale Wale, you know it’s more than just a song, it’s a sonic experience that blends traditional Kenyan melodies with Tresor’s signature Afro-fusion sound.

Featuring the mesmerising vocals of Sofiya Nzau , the track has quickly resonated with fans across the continent. But how did this collaboration come to be?

“When I first heard Sofiya’s voice, I knew we had to create something magical together,” Tresor revealed

They then connected when Sofiya was in South Africa after his manager from Sony Music reached out to her.

The result was Wale Wale, a song that celebrates resilience, unity, and the timeless power of African music.

According to Tresor, the track came together organically, with both artists vibing off each other’s energy.

In the studio, it was just like more of a free, you know, free-flowing, taking time, not overthinking, and just letting the music come through.

An Artist Without Borders

Over the years, Tresor has become one of Africa’s most versatile artists, working with global icons like Drake, Metallica, and Ed Sheeran.

Tresor co-wrote and co-produced ‘Fountains’ which features Nigerian singer Tems on Drake's album ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

He also contributed as a writer and co-producer on multiple tracks from Drake's seventh studio album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ and participated in ‘We Caa Done’ in which Jamaican artist Popcaan features Drake.

That refusal to be boxed in is what has made Tresor a sought-after collaborator. Whether it’s his solo work or contributions to major projects, his ability to blend African rhythms with global sounds sets him apart.

A lot of the time, it's artists approaching me, artists getting in touch. It comes from the authentic sound, authentic music I'm doing. So it's really a blessing that African music is translating like that globally. And that the world gets to hear what we're doing and get to reach out.

Kenya’s Special Place in Tresor’s Heart

Tresor is no stranger to the Kenyan music scene. His admiration for the country’s rich musical heritage runs deep, and he is particularly fond of artists like Sauti Sol’s Bien , with whom he has worked before and keeps on his playlist.

It’s no surprise then that Tresor is planning something big for his Kenyan fans.

Though he remains tight-lipped on the details, he confirmed that a Nairobi concert is in the works.

I'm hoping I get to come and do a proper concert in Nairobi because I have an incredible fan base.

DRC Roots

But beyond his love for Kenya, Tresor remains deeply connected to his Congolese roots, which have heavily influenced his music.

He grew up listening to iconic Congolese musicians such as Lokua Kanza, whom he calls "the father of alternative Congolese music", and the legendary Papa Wemba.

Papa Wemba, and then of course, growing up, we had a whole bunch of other prominent musicians, like Fally Ipupa, JB Mpiana, Koffi Olomide, and Werrason.

Despite his global success, Tresor remains emotionally tied to his homeland, especially as the DRC continues to face political and social unrest .

That's my hometown. I'm from Burma. I grew up, my whole life has been there. And it's very sad and very heartbreaking. My family is still there. Thank God they're OK. But it's a very sad situation. And I'm hoping very much, I think, we get to reach a really great peace soon.

With Wale Wale already out, Tresor is showing no signs of slowing down. He teased more collaborations and exciting projects in the pipeline, hinting at even bigger moves in 2025.