Egyptian doctors treat Mbosso’s lifelong medical condition

Tanzanian Bongo Fleva artist Mbwana Yusuf Kilungi, popularly known as Mbosso, has shared uplifting news about his full recovery from a heart condition he had battled since birth.



The singer took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the successful treatment he recently underwent, crediting both local and international medical experts for his improved health.

Discovery of the condition

Mbosso first became aware of the severity of his condition during a heart health screening event at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in Tanzania in December 2024.



Following the screening, doctors at JKCI diagnosed Mbosso with a congenital heart condition, which he described as a heart electrical disorder.

Kupitia zoezi hili iligundulika ninashida ya Moyo ambayo nilizaliwa nayo kitaalamu niliambiwa ni shida ya Umeme wa Moyo.



[Through this event, it was discovered that I had a heart condition that I was born with. Medically, I was informed that it was an electrical disorder of the heart.]

Life-changing treatment by Egyptian specialists

After the diagnosis, JKCI and BASATA pledged to support Mbosso in getting the necessary treatment.

The process culminated in a successful procedure performed by top heart specialists from Egypt, working alongside local Tanzanian doctors.

The treatment, which took only one hour, marked a significant milestone in his journey to recovery.

Siku Ya juzi kuja Jana ilikuwa na masaa 12 hadi Kutimia 24 yenye hofu kubwa kwangu ambayo yameleta matoke Ya furaha na amani ya milele kwangu.



Familia yangu na kwa Mashabiki wote wa Mziki WanguNilipata nafasi yakutibiwa na Madaktari bingwa kabisa wa Maswala Ya moyo kutokea nchini misri ( Egypt) sambamba na Madaktari kutoka nyumbani hapa hapa Tanzania ndani ya Lisaa Moja Tu na kila kitu kukamilika





[I had the opportunity to be treated by top heart specialists from Egypt, along with doctors from here in Tanzania. In just one hour, everything was completed.



The past 12 to 24 hours have been filled with great fear for me, but they have now brought joy and eternal peace to me, my family, and all my music fans.]

Grateful for presidential and institutional support

Mbosso expressed immense gratitude towards President Samia Suluhu Hassan, acknowledging her role in making such medical advancements accessible.

Shukrani zangu nyingi za dhati zikufikie Popote Ulipo Mheshimiwa Rais wetu Tanzania Mama Yangu Samia Suluhu Hassan. Asante sana Mama chini ya Utawala wako yanawezekana ambayo niliaminishwa hayatawezekana hadi niende India.



[My sincere thanks go to our Honourable President of Tanzania, my mother @samia_suluhu_hassan. Thank you so much, Mama.



Under your leadership, things that I was once made to believe were impossible unless I travelled to India have now become possible.]

He also extended his appreciation to JKCI’s Executive Director, Dr Peter Kisenge, and the entire medical team at JKCI Muhimbili for their dedication to his well-being.

Additionally, he acknowledged the efforts of BASATA Executive Secretary, Kedmon Mapana, for his significant role in ensuring that the process was successfully executed.

Recovery and looking ahead

Following the successful procedure, Mbosso was discharged and advised to take a week-long rest before resuming his normal activities.

He also extended his appreciation to his supporters for their prayers and encouragement throughout his health journey.

He reassured them that he was back in good health and ready to return to the music scene. “Now that I have fully recovered, it's time to get back to work.”

A new chapter for Mbosso