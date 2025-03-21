Enjoy today, beg tomorrow – Netizens react to Gwethe TV’s appeal for help

Social media creator Gwethe TV has reached out to Kenyans, asking for assistance amidst claims that he is struggling to make ends meet.



The content creator, known for his popular catchphrases such as "ndo kufinish Kumalo", gained widespread recognition online, which landed him a few gigs and enabled him to mingle with notable personalities in Kenya.

Gwethe TV’s rise to fame

Gwethe TV’s comedic expressions and unique content style earned him a loyal fanbase, leading to brand collaborations and opportunities in the entertainment industry.



At the height of his success, he even launched a line of branded merchandise, which he sold to his supporters.

Despite these achievements, he now finds himself in financial distress and is appealing for help. In a video shared on his Instagram stories, Gwethe TV pleaded with Kenyans not to wait until his passing to celebrate him and contribute money for his funeral.

Gwethe’s emotional plea

Expressing his frustrations, Gwethe TV highlighted how many people tend to show support only after someone has passed away.



He lamented that his supposed friends would be quick to raise significant amounts for his funeral, yet they are unwilling to assist him during his struggles.

Sai naumia nko na wale marafiki nkikufa wanataka kuchanga one million. This guy was a good guy, I know very well he was a hard-working man.

He further added that he is currently at his lowest, struggling with motivation and morale, yet the people who would readily contribute for a funeral are nowhere to be seen.

Yaani Mimi sai naumia mahali niko sina hata morale hata mood sina lakini watu wangu wa kuchanga kwa matanga ndio wengi hamuezi niivite mahali arusi, graduation. Wakenya wenzangu nisaidie hii si maisha yangu.

Public reactions to Gwethe’s situation

While many sympathised with his plight, others criticised him for failing to manage his finances wisely during his peak.



Some social media users pointed out that he previously showcased a comfortbale lifestyle and should have invested wisely instead of resorting to seeking assistance.

One online user remarked:

Kwani pesa ya merchandise alikua anauza zilienda wapi? Huyu ata achangiwe, after few months atarudi kulia. The hype is there, kijana akashindwa kutoa content, sasa ni kulia.

Others suggested that he should seek employment rather than relying on public sympathy.

Getting this guy a job would be better... anyway, mniajiri pia.

Another social media user speculated that Gwethe misused his earnings on entertainment and luxuries.

Amemaliza pesa zote za brand deals na mamorio wakikula jaba daily😂😂 anafaa ateseke kidogo alearn lesson.

Some also saw his situation as a cautionary tale, reminding others to remain humble even when they are at their peak.

A perfect remainder that people come and go, always stay humble eeeh.

Others referenced his past statements where he admitted to enjoying life without concern for the future.

Si anasema anaka tu akikula mali za wazazi? Kwani mali za wazazi zimeisha?”

Calls for support from brands

Despite the criticisms, some Kenyans expressed their willingness to support Gwethe TV. A few even called upon brands he had previously worked with to assist him in bouncing back.