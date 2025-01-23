Eric Wainaina sets sights on Grammy Awards, what to know about his submission

Eric Wainaina, a legendary Kenyan musician known for his hits 'Daima Mkenya' and 'Nchi ya Kitu Kidogo', has set his sights on a Grammy Award and has already submitted his music for consideration.

Wainaina took to Instagram to share his submission, a song titled Dek Dek Dek, along with the inspiration behind it.

Hey people,Here is our submission for the Grammys. It is a song for the times we are in. Deep in our hearts we have to believe that someday it will get better.

The song's description on YouTube states that 'Dek Dek Dek' was inspired by the events in Tiananmen Square in June 1989 and the Michael Moore documentary 'Fahrenheit 9-11,' and that it is both an ode and a rallying call to a people who refuse to be cowed and deceived by the powers of oppression.

The Harry Belafonte Grammy Award

The song has been submitted for the Harry Belafonte Best Song For Social Change Award, an award established in 2022 to honor songwriters who address social issues in their music.



The award is named after the late Harry Belafonte, a singer who was known for his social justice activism.

The Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the music industry, recognising excellence across 91 categories.



The eligibility process is meticulous, with artists, producers, and industry professionals submitting their work for consideration by the Recording Academy's voting members. This ensures that the awards maintain their credibility and celebrate a wide range of musical talent.