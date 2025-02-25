Former Citizen TV features reporter secures regional role at Thomson Reuters

Award-winning journalist Raquel Muigai has secured a new regional role with global media giant Thomson Reuters, where she will serve as the Senior Visuals Producer for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Muigai, a seasoned multimedia journalist and a Daystar University graduate, announced the news on her LinkedIn, expressing her excitement about the new chapter in her career.

I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Visuals Producer, Sub-Saharan Africa at Thomson Reuters!

Raquel Muigai’s career journey

Muigai boasts a wealth of experience in journalism, having worked with some of Kenya’s leading media houses.

Prior to joining Thomson Reuters, she served as a multimedia journalist at Africa Uncensored from July 2022 to February 2025, where she gained extensive experience in documentary production, data storytelling, and content creation.

Before that, she was a features reporter at Citizen TV for nearly four years, from September 2018 to June 2022.

She also worked with The Standard Group as a correspondent and reporter between 2017 and 2018 and had earlier stints at CGTN and Mediamax Network Ltd.

Awards & recognition

Muigai's journalistic excellence has been recognised with several prestigious awards, including:

KAS Media Africa Award for Local Journalism (2023)

1st Runners-Up, Digital and ICT Reporting – Media Council of Kenya (2023)

SDG Awards – Media Category (2022)

African Climate Change & Environmental Reporting Winner – Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (2022)

1st Runners-Up, Development Reporting – Media Council of Kenya (2022)

1st Runners-Up, Environmental Reporting – Media Council of Kenya (2022)

Her award-winning pieces, such as Scars of the Vote and Dry Death, tackled critical issues like post-election violence and climate change, earning her accolades for impactful storytelling.