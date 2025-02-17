KTN hit again as 3rd top anchor exits in under 2 months

KTN has yet again lost another top talent less than two months after Ken Mijungu and Eric Latiff departed. In the latest high-profile exit, celebrated Swahili news anchor Sycilia Wakesho Mathuva has officially joined NTV.

The Standard Group-owned station has been experiencing a talent drain, with Wakesho becoming the third prominent journalist to leave in under eight weeks.



Her move follows that of Ken Mijungu who joined Cape Media-owned TV47 and Eric Latiff who joined Nation Media Group.

Wakesho’s excitement to join NTV

Wakesho confirmed her new role through a heartfelt social media post: “Glad to be joining Nation Media Group as a Broadcast Journalist. To more engagements, my people. Tukutane hewani.”

In an NTV promo video, Wakesho poetically expressed her enthusiasm: “Ajaye bila hodi huondoka pasi kwaheri, basi naipiga hodi, hodi hodi ya aheri.” Loosely translated, she acknowledges her arrival with humility and determination.

A stellar career at KTN

Before her departure, Wakesho was a key figure in KTN’s Swahili news segment. She anchored popular shows such as Yanayojiri and Jarida, engaging audiences with insightful discussions on gender, education, and politics.



Additionally, she hosted Mbiu Wikendi and the KTN Leo Wikendi bulletin, cementing her reputation as a versatile journalist.

A warm welcome at NTV

Her transition to NTV has been met with enthusiasm, particularly from her former KTN colleague Lofty Matambo, who now leads the Swahili news team.



Wakesho shared her excitement about reuniting with Matambo: “Kikosi kikuu kikiongozwa na Lofty Matambo kimenipokea vyema kabisa. Twende kazi!”

Wakesho’s departure adds to the growing list of journalists who have exited KTN in recent months.



Media houses in Kenya are witnessing intense competition for talent, with journalists seeking better opportunities.

KTN News merges with KTN Home