Goodluck Gozbert sparks controversy after setting ablaze car gifted by preacher [Video]

Tanzanian gospel musician Goodluck Gozbert has shocked his fans and the public after he set ablaze a luxurious car gifted to him by Prophet Geor Davie of Geor Davie Ministries in Arusha.



The move has stirred significant attention, with the artist citing spiritual concerns as the reason for his drastic action.

Car linked to career decline

The decision to burn the car comes amidst claims that Gozbert’s music career has suffered a downturn since he accepted the gift in December 2021.

Sharing a video of the burning vehicle on social media, Gozbert explained that both the car and the meal he shared during the gift-giving ceremony displeased God.

Video inayo one kana hapa ni ya gari moja ambalo nilipokea kama zawadi kutoka kwa nabii mmoja hapa Tanzania mwezi Disemba mwaka wa 2021.



Ninayo mengi ya kuzungumzia lakini kwa sasa ningependa ijulikane yakwamba chakula nilichoshiriki siku hiyo katika ibada hiyo na zawadi ya gari nililopokea siku hiyo haikumpendeza Mungu ninaye mtumikia kwa sababu madhabu hiyo haikuwa sahihi kwangu kushiriki.



[The video shown here is of a car I received as a gift from a prophet in Tanzania in December 2021. I have much to say, but for now, I want it to be known that the food I ate that day during the service and the car I received did not please the God I serve because that altar was not the right place for me to participate.]

Gozbert further noted that he anticipates mixed reactions to his decision.



Ninajua yakwamba baada ya video hii kutoka kutaibuka maoni tofauti tofauti ya watu pamoja na watumishi wengine wanaonipenda, kwa wanaonichukia na yote ninayaheshimu Mungu akinipa kibali cha kuzungumza kuhusu mengine basi nitazungumza kwa kadri ya neema niliyopewa



[I know that after this video is out, there will be differing opinions from people and even ministers who love or hate me, and I respect all of them. If God grants me the grace to share more details, I will do so.]

Gift from Prophet Geor Davie

Prophet Geor Davie, known for his extravagant acts of generosity, presented the car to Gozbert in 2021, praising the musician’s humility and resilience.

During the gifting ceremony, the preacher noted that he had listened to Gozbert’s songs and found him to be very different from other musicians, highlighting something unique about him. He mentioned that Gozbert’s spirit and heart revealed a life journey marked by significant challenges from his childhood.

The prophet also commended Gozbert’s humility, observing that while many singers often became boastful, he had noticed a humbling spirit in Gozbert. He expressed his admiration for bringing out a person’s inner beauty for everyone to see.

Nimesikiliza hizi nyimbo hizi na uko tofauti sana na waimbaji wengine,Kuna kitu fulani lakini pia roho yako na moyo wako umenionyesha kuwa safari yako ya maisha tangu ukiwa mdogo sana kuna vitu ambavyo umepitia katika mambo fulani. Kuna kitu fulani very humbling, najua waimbaji wengi wanajikweza, unajua waimbaji wakianza kujisifusifu wanapiga chini, siwezi kumkaribisha apa lakini mimi nilipenda roho yako tokea ndani na mimi nit mtu ambaye huwa napenda kuangalia uzuri wa mtu ndani yake nikauvuta nje kila mtu auone.



[I have listened to these songs, and you are very different from other musicians. There is something unique, and your spirit and heart have shown me that your life journey since childhood has been marked by certain challenges.]

Gozbert’s emotional past

Receiving the car had initially brought Gozbert to tears as he reflected on his difficult upbringing.