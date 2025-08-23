Health challenges that have forced Akothee to suspend all projects

Renowned Kenyan singer an entrepreneur Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee has announced break in all projects, citing health challenges.

The singer revealed that she has been battling sharp headaches that affect her moods and has remained unresponsive to pain killers.

She shared that the year has been rough with the last two months particularly overwhelming, leaving her drained with burnout also taking its toll.

I have been battling severe burnout and sharp headaches that keep affecting my moods. It has been a rough year with no breaks, and the past two months have been especially overwhelming.

Akothee

Suspension of all projects

Consequently, the mother of five has taken a break from all projects to focus on her health and recharge with her final engagement being the recent one in Malindi.

I am completely drained, and as a result, all projects are suspended until I have regained my energy, there is no pain killer I haven’t taken, Nelly been pumping me with every other multivitamin, energy drinks, etc to get me up and standing for events but yoo. Wapi, Malindi was the climax after that dint leave my bed for two days, just got up today and did my workout then boom the headache again.

Her schedule has been packed with managing her businesses, music, charity initiatives that continue to impact lives through her Akothee Foundation and business engagements with several brands.

Akothee's latest engagements

Her latest engagements include the recent Devolution Conference in Homabay County where which was preceded by Great Roan Half-Marathon.

Family

On the family front, a lot has been happening that have equally kept the singer busy while being present in the lives of her children especially at significant moments.

In March this year, the singer flew to France for Fancy Makadia’s marriage signing ceremony, paving the way for hew wedding a few months late.

Akothee, her bae Nelly Oaks, and her two daughters Vesha Okello and Rue Baby

June was a busy month with Akothee involved in making Faïroze and Fancy’s wedding a success.

The sealed their romance in a glamorous event in which the singer gifted them a house while also sharing some financial wisdom as they embarked on a new chapter.

Akothee celebrates he rich roots through music

After releasing hits for years, Akothee turned to her roots for inspiration in her latest song in which she celebrates her rich Luo cultural heritage, resilience, and identity in the powerful afro-fusion-inspired song.

It also pays tribute to the immense contributions of the community’s heroes in the rise of Kenya, their quest for a better country and the sacrifices they made.

Akothee

Aspects of the Luo way of life come alive in the song in which Akothee dons traditional dancing regalia while taking people through the

