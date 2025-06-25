On the eve of nationwide protests marking the first anniversary of the 2024 Gen-Z demonstrations, Kikuyu artist and police officer Samuel “Samidoh” Muchoki sparked fresh debate with an Instagram photo.

In the picture, taken in the United States, he holds the Kenyan flag upside down while wearing a stars-and-stripes shirt and a cowboy hat.

Supporters say the inverted flag is a clear symbol of distress or protest.

By flipping the flag, Samidoh appears to be standing with young Kenyans who demand accountability and relief from rising costs and systemic service failures .

Other observers call the act reckless. They argue that as a serving officer, Samidoh should honor the flag rather than subvert it.

While Kenya’s Flag, Emblems and Names Act does not ban inversion, critics say the move risks insulting a unifying symbol.

What does an upside down flag signify?

Internationally, an inverted flag is a recognized distress signal, indicating citizens communicating that they are at risk or their government has failed its people.

During civil rights marches in the United States and recent global protests, activists have used inverted flags to highlight grievances.

In Kenya, artists and demonstrators have also turned the national banner into a form of critique, showing the balance between love of country and the call for change.

Samidoh has a history of blending music with social commentary. In past posts he has spoken out about police reform on his platforms.

Samuel Muchoki, alias Samidoh in uniform

Yet this is the first time he has used Kenya’s flag itself as part of his message, and he did so from outside the country.

Whether he meant to send an urgent plea, back the protesters, or simply grab attention remains unclear.

One term, two term, one term again

Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki

Earlier this year, Samidoh has found himself at the center of controversy several times.

He was first captured on camera leading 'wantam' chants during a live performance at a nightclub in Thika on May 16, 2025. A viral video showed him energizing a crown chanting the politically charged slogan, sparking controversy.

He then declared 'two term' in a light moment while in a meeting at Deputy President Kithure Kindiki's official residence at Karen, on May 23 2025.

He was again seen acknowledging chants at a performance in London on May 31, where he responded to the crowd's 'wantam' chants, but this time with a seemingly measured acknowledgment, rather than direct participation.

Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki

These high-profile incidents culminated in clashes with senior police leadership over his public persona.

While no formal warning was publicly documented, the National Police Service internally reminded him and other officers to steer clear of overt political activity while in uniform.

Despite the tensions, he remains on duty and continues to juggle duties as a musician and officer, even as his latest gesture fuels debate over where his loyalties truly lie.