Raila’s bold take on a Gachagua presidency as Kindiki addresses 2027 alliance

Politics was on the table as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga took to the podium at a funeral service in Bomet on Saturday, July 12.

Raila cautioned Kenyans against being used by politicians to achieve their hidden agenda, asserting that Rigathi Gachagua is not the solution to Kenya’s problems.

Tearing into Gachagua’s record as the Deputy President, Odinga stated that the DCP party leader has nothing new to offer given the evidence of clear lack of leadership demonstrated in the past.

Even if you make Rigathi Gachagua the next president, there is no big difference he will bring to this country. We need to do things afresh.

According to the veteran politician, the solution to Kenya’s challenges lies in an honest national conversation to address gaps in the constitution and not empty chants 'Ruto Must Go'.

We know that our Constitution has some minor gaps that need to be addressed. That is the reason I told Kenyans that now is the right time for us to hold a national conversation. We should talk so that we can know where the problem is. Protests and chants of 'Ruto Must Go' will not solve the problems. Even if Ruto leaves office, it will not solve the challenges.

His remarks come in the wake of renewed criticism by Gachagua and the opposition, including at a gathering addressing by the DCP leader and Martha Karua in Seattle.

According to Gachagua, Raila has specialised in aligning himself with the government of the day only to bolt out when the heat becomes too much as is the case with President William Ruto and his administration.

Every election cycle, he loses and finds his way into government, but he doesn’t want responsibility. He is there, but somebody else takes the flak

Alluding to the former Prime Minister’s recent criticism of President Ruto’s shoot orders issued to the police, Gachagua opined that it is all indication that the veteran politician is distancing himself away from the President.

“Right now, he finds things are too hot for William Ruto, so he is trying to distance himself…If he was a patriotic Kenyan, and he meant well for our country, he would disengage from Kasongo.” Gachagua told Kenyans in Seattle, Washington.

The Democracy for the Citizens (DCP) leader further claimed that Odinga has lost support across key voting blocks adding that he is irrelevant to the political discourse in the country.

In an apparent tackle at Raila’s frequent public commentaries criticizing the government while still working in partnership with Ruto and his allies in government, Gachagua tore into the ODM leader who he accused of “talking when his mouth is full”.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is however reading from a different script on the pesent and and the future of the union, noting that the partnership between Odinga and Ruto will be unbeatable in 2027.

Kindiki who spoke during the Kuria East Constituency Economic Forum in Migori County on Saturday, July 12, 2025 exuded confidence, asserting the emerging alliance between the two will trounce opponents at the ballot.

“We are focused on working for Kenyans. The time for campaigns will come. If you look at William Ruto, me, and now that we have His Excellency Raila Odinga on our team, do we look like people who can be defeated by those people during campaigns?” Kindiki stated.