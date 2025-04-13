From humble beginnings in Kenya, Mike Makora Mbogo who is best known by his stage name KayCyy Pluto is making waves in the entertainment industry with projects that have seen him work with top talent including Kanye West, Lil Wayne , Lil Baby, Justin Bieber & Fivio Foreign.

Born in Kenya, where he also spent his formative years, KayCyy moved to Minnesota, U.S. at the age of nine.

His first encounter as a singer was through performing in church, an experience which built his confidence and horned his vocals and talent.

Thereafter he began recording raps and songs with friends as a hobby, and those who listened to the songs fell in love with his raw talent and vocals that held a lot of promise.

Through his talent, daily experiences and weighty themes become music, waxed with perfect beats, great rhythm and vocals and served in a way that resonates with his audience.

His distinct vocals add flavour to well-crafted musical masterpieces with perfect rhyme, rhythm and flow, earning him an established and growing audience.

In the world of hip-hop where only the best thrive, versatility is key KayCyy embodies this with the ability to seamlessly switch between hard-hitting rap and melodic introspection.

Dalliance with international fame

He made history as the first Kenyan to appear on the US Billboard Top 5 Charts after being sampled on Kanye West's album, 'Yikes', in 2018.

This marked his first dalliance with international fame as his craft which he has perfected over the years came of age and saw him rub shoulders with A-list artists.

His talent has seen him grace stages across the world, sharing platforms with notable names such as Kanye West , Lil Wayne , Lil Baby, Justin Bieber & Fivio Foreign and producing chart-topping hits.

He recently appeared On The Radar, a platform that features rising stars & celebrity artists shaping conversations in entertainment.

When he graced the stage On the Radar, KayCyy performed Nyumbani which is off his new Album Saddest Truths.

Kenyan influence & connection

Despite being based in the US, KayCyy remains deeply connected to his Kenyan roots with his music reflecting the same.

This is evident in his latest album Saddest Truths that see him switch to Swahili with tracks such as Nyumbani blending his Kenyan influence with the hard-hitting energy of US rap.

His other albums include Patient Enough in 2020, and Ups & Downs in 2021.

Through bold experimentation, he refuses to be confined to one genre and has solidified his reputation as a versatile artist whose talent transcends genres and cultures.

Grammy honours and working with Kanye West, Lil Wayne & other stars

The highlight of a star on the rise to conquer the world of music is when industry icons and legends recognise you and accord you the privilege of contributing to their music and success.

KayCyy has it, having helped produce Lil Wayne’s “Big Worm”, in addition to writing credits on Kanye West and Travis Scott’s “Wash Us in the Blood”, solidifying his growing reputation in the industry.

He was also featured on Kanye West’s "Donda" album which was nominated for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for the Grammy’s in 2022.

That year also saw two tracks from the album "Jail," and "Hurricane," win Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Ramp Performance respectively.