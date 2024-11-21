'Machachari' star Ian Nene, better known by his stage name Almasi, has spoken out in response to online critics scrutinising his lifestyle, appearance, and spirituality.

The actor, who rose to fame as a child star on the Kenyan television series, has transformed his life, embracing Hinduism and becoming a monk. His journey has sparked mixed reactions, with some fans offering support while others remain critical.

Responding to criticism

Ian recently shared a video from his home in the United Kingdom, flaunting his two silver horseshoe nose ring. His new look prompted varied reactions from netizens, with some questioning whether he was undergoing a phase or being influenced by external factors.

One concerned fan commented:"Sir, you are not what you perceive to be; a certain spirit is seeking refuge in you, trying to conform you. May you revoke it. God see you through this trying phase."

Ian, however, was quick to respond:"I think God and I are doing just fine. I’m just confused why you look at me and think about who I have sex with."

Hilarious response to pregnancy question

Ian also tackled another commenter who lauded his decision to change, saying:"But think about it… I changed from what to what? You’ll make up so much sh!t it’s amazing. And last I checked, unless informed by me, I’ve always gone by he/him pronouns, so where do you all make this up from? Hebu help me??"

When a female netizen referred to him as a “she-male,” Ian retorted:"I know it’s tough having a boy looking cuter than you. I don’t blame you. Nakuelewa."

In a lighter exchange, a fan jokingly asked Ian if he was pregnant. The actor playfully responded:"I’m glowing, ey? But if I was to be pregnant, I’d make a cuter baby than you, to be honest. But I’ll leave you to deal with the labour pains."

Ian's journey

Ian’s spiritual transformation began during his time as a student at the University of Canterbury in the UK. Despite being raised in a Catholic household, his faith wavered when he learned that his mother had been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

During this turbulent period, a friend introduced Ian to a book about monks, sparking his interest in Hinduism. Although he initially didn’t understand much about the practice, Ian eventually embraced the spiritual path and found solace in becoming a monk.

The actor now practices as a monk and has been vocal about his journey to self-discovery, a path he says has brought him inner peace despite external criticism.

Ian’s transformation has not been without its challenges. As a public figure, his every move is scrutinised, and his appearance and lifestyle choices often invite unsolicited opinions. However, the actor remains unfazed by trolls.