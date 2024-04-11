Actor Malik Lemuel on April 10 took to Instagram to honour his former co-star Ian Nene, also known as Ian Munene, on his birthday.
What Malik Lemuel admires in Ian Nene, years after working on 'Machachari'
While Malik Lemuel has continued to embrace the world of acting, Ian Munene carved out a different path for himself, stepping away from the screens
The two rose to prominence through the Kenyan drama series 'Machachari'. As Nene, celebrated his birthday, Malik Lemuel took to social media to pen a heartfelt tribute to his long-time friend and co-star, highlighting the resilience and unwavering spirit that has defined Munene's journey since stepping away from the limelight.
In a post shared via his Instagram stories, Lemuel expressed his deep admiration and respect for Nene saying he loved him for being authentic through the period they were acting.
"Happy birthday to a brother I've known for so damn long...one of the closest people I had/have since the Machachari days(the only dude who never pretended to me)," Malik shared.
Further, Malik praised the resilience Nene has shown after being subject of bullying after taking a different path in life.
"Most of y'all have tried to bring him down all this years but this dude is a rock, he continues flourishing Yall love him too much thats why you cant stop talking about him even after so many years of him not being on your screens," added Malik.
Since leaving 'Machachari,' Malik has continued to make strides in the film industry, featuring in notable productions such as 'Pepeta,' 'Drunk Dead,' 'Kina,' 'Kutu,' and 'Visasi.'
Ian Nene on the other hand joined the Hindu movement Hare Krishna. Hare Krishna movement is a branch of Hinduism that chant 'Hare Krishna' –'Hare' refers to 'praise' or 'Hail' and 'Krishna' means God Krishna has 330 million demigods assisting him in his work.
For instance, there is a God who controls the wind. Another one controls the sun Monks always serve Krishna. They chant praises to Krishna and they live within his laws.
