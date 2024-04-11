What Malik Lemuel admires in Ian Nene, years after working on 'Machachari'

The two rose to prominence through the Kenyan drama series 'Machachari'. As Nene, celebrated his birthday, Malik Lemuel took to social media to pen a heartfelt tribute to his long-time friend and co-star, highlighting the resilience and unwavering spirit that has defined Munene's journey since stepping away from the limelight.

In a post shared via his Instagram stories, Lemuel expressed his deep admiration and respect for Nene saying he loved him for being authentic through the period they were acting.

"Happy birthday to a brother I've known for so damn long...one of the closest people I had/have since the Machachari days(the only dude who never pretended to me)," Malik shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

Further, Malik praised the resilience Nene has shown after being subject of bullying after taking a different path in life.

"Most of y'all have tried to bring him down all this years but this dude is a rock, he continues flourishing Yall love him too much thats why you cant stop talking about him even after so many years of him not being on your screens," added Malik.

Since leaving 'Machachari,' Malik has continued to make strides in the film industry, featuring in notable productions such as 'Pepeta,' 'Drunk Dead,' 'Kina,' 'Kutu,' and 'Visasi.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Ian Nene joins the Hare Krushna movement Pulse Live Kenya

Ian Nene on the other hand joined the Hindu movement Hare Krishna. Hare Krishna movement is a branch of Hinduism that chant 'Hare Krishna' –'Hare' refers to 'praise' or 'Hail' and 'Krishna' means God Krishna has 330 million demigods assisting him in his work.