The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

What Malik Lemuel admires in Ian Nene, years after working on 'Machachari'

Amos Robi

While Malik Lemuel has continued to embrace the world of acting, Ian Munene carved out a different path for himself, stepping away from the screens

A collage of Malik Lemuel and Ian Nene
A collage of Malik Lemuel and Ian Nene

Actor Malik Lemuel on April 10 took to Instagram to honour his former co-star Ian Nene, also known as Ian Munene, on his birthday.

Recommended articles

The two rose to prominence through the Kenyan drama series 'Machachari'. As Nene, celebrated his birthday, Malik Lemuel took to social media to pen a heartfelt tribute to his long-time friend and co-star, highlighting the resilience and unwavering spirit that has defined Munene's journey since stepping away from the limelight.

In a post shared via his Instagram stories, Lemuel expressed his deep admiration and respect for Nene saying he loved him for being authentic through the period they were acting.

"Happy birthday to a brother I've known for so damn long...one of the closest people I had/have since the Machachari days(the only dude who never pretended to me)," Malik shared.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ian Nene
Ian Nene ece-auto-gen

READ: Story behind Malik Lemuel's facial transformation post 'Machachari'

Further, Malik praised the resilience Nene has shown after being subject of bullying after taking a different path in life.

"Most of y'all have tried to bring him down all this years but this dude is a rock, he continues flourishing Yall love him too much thats why you cant stop talking about him even after so many years of him not being on your screens," added Malik.

Since leaving 'Machachari,' Malik has continued to make strides in the film industry, featuring in notable productions such as 'Pepeta,' 'Drunk Dead,' 'Kina,' 'Kutu,' and 'Visasi.'

ADVERTISEMENT
Ian Nene joins the Hare Krushna movement
Ian Nene joins the Hare Krushna movement Ian Nene joins the Hare Krushna movement Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Malik Lemuel: 'Machachari' actor who went from voiceover to TV star earning six-figure salary

Ian Nene on the other hand joined the Hindu movement Hare Krishna. Hare Krishna movement is a branch of Hinduism that chant 'Hare Krishna' –'Hare' refers to 'praise' or 'Hail' and 'Krishna' means God Krishna has 330 million demigods assisting him in his work.

For instance, there is a God who controls the wind. Another one controls the sun Monks always serve Krishna. They chant praises to Krishna and they live within his laws.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Spice FM morning show hosts, Ndu Okoh, CT Muga and Eric Latiff

Spice FM morning crew get a taste of a Gen Z boss in hilarious skit [Video]

John Allan-Namu after being bitten by bedbugs

John-Allan Namu displays damage bed-bugs caused on him as he wraps up 'The Last Door'

Comedian Akuku Danger

Akuku Danger narrates how a night with 'mumamaz' nearly cost his life

Former State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena during a past function

Kanze Dena's Biography: Education, career, marriage & overcoming depression after loss