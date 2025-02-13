Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has wasted no time in taking his relationship with Honourable Natasha Osawaru to the next level.

Just a day after publicly admitting his love for the Edo State lawmaker, reports have emerged that the singer has now proposed to her.

A viral video circulating on social media captures the romantic moment when 2Baba is seen slipping a ring onto Natasha’s finger.

The lawmaker, clearly overjoyed, is heard shouting "Yes! Yes!" as she celebrates the surprise proposal.

If the viral video is anything to go by, 2Baba is taking a different approach this time. Unlike his relationship with Annie, which blossomed over a decade before culminating in their star-studded Dubai wedding in 2013, his romance with Natasha has escalated at an entirely different pace.

The news has sparked mixed reactions online, especially since it comes barely weeks after 2Baba and his estranged wife, Annie Idibia, separated.

2Baba speaks on his new relationship

Rumours about 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru first gained traction when the singer was spotted at the Edo State House of Assembly.

Shortly after, he took to social media to clear the air, confirming that he is now dating Natasha while dismissing claims that she was responsible for his split from Annie Idibia.

In a now-deleted video, the 49-year-old singer set the record straight, responding to critics who had accused the lawmaker of being a homewrecker.

Everybody is going to be alright and everyone is fine, there is no fight or quarrel, I said what I said. Honorable Natasha has been called names and named a home breaker, she is a young, brilliant and amazing young woman and sha had nothing to do with what’s happening to my marriage to Annie. But I see people trying to rope her into everything. Yes. Love her, she’s amazing and cool and I want to marry her.

2Baba reassured his fans that he and Annie still maintain a mutual understanding.

Annie and I aren’t fighting and we have a good understanding of what is going on. So for everyone saying alleged things, keep alleging; everyone should continue with their so-called perfect lives. I understand that I’m the one who brought all this online so you’re allowed to interfere. But when you want to allege, make sure you know what you’re alleging.

However, despite 2Baba’s assurances, many of Annie’s fans believe that she has been publicly humiliated, especially since the singer has already moved on so quickly.

Who is Natasha Osawaru?

Born on 14 November 1994, Hon. Natasha Osawaru is a rising political figure in Edo State. She comes from a well-established family with strong business and political ties and is the granddaughter of Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion.

Currently, she serves as the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, representing the Egor Constituency.

She is a vocal advocate for youth empowerment, women’s rights, and education. She is also a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Natasha holds a law degree from Igbinedion University and furthered her studies with a Master’s in Film Production from Full Sail University in the United States.

In her political career, she has focused on improving infrastructure, healthcare, and education in her constituency.

Annie Idibia’s reported rehab stay

This dramatic turn of events comes just weeks after reports emerged that Annie Idibia had been taken to rehab.

Although Annie has not confirmed these reports, many believe her mental health struggles could have been triggered by the constant public scrutiny of her marriage.

For years, Annie openly shared the pain and struggles in her relationship, often hinting at betrayals and emotional turmoil. 2Baba was unfaithful, fathering children with other women along the way.